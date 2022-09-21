Ambulance and car collide at notorious New Plymouth intersection

An ambulance and car collided at a New Plymouth intersection on Wednesday.

An ambulance officer was transported to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition after their vehicle was involved in a crash in New Plymouth.

The collision occurred about 2pm on Wednesday at the notorious intersection of Devon Rd State Highway 3 and Egmont Rd, Waiwhakaiho.

The ambulance and one other car were damaged.

Two other ambulances and two first response vehicles were at the scene along with police and a tow truck.

Taranaki Area operations manager Megan Stewart said the ambulance was off duty when the collision occurred and there were no patients on board.

“The ambulance officer was treated and transported to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition. The other vehicle’s two occupants were treated at the scene.

“The ambulance has been badly damaged and has been taken off the road. St John is supporting Police with their investigation into the incident.”

Northbound traffic is flowing, but southbound vehicles are being detoured along Egmont Rd, Hurlstone Drive and Katere Rd.

The southbound traffic, which is reduced to one lane at the intersection, is backed up all the way to the Bell Block bypass.

andy macdonald/Stuff Both vehicles were damaged in the crash.

The intersection has long been problem area and last year New Plymouth district councillor Sam Bennett and GJ Gardner co-director Rod Roebuck launched a petition calling for Waka Kotahi to provide safety improvements.

St John's New Plymouth hub, which opened in 2020 and replaced its old headquarters at Taranaki Base Hospital, is in the nearby Oropuriri Rd.

