Ewe wouldn't believe it - one sheep in South Taranaki has four lambs

A sheep in South Taranaki has created her own flock by giving birth to four lambs.

Owners Richard and Julie Freer of Okaiawa noticed the romney ewe, one of eight, had birthed twins on Tuesday, but they were very surprised when they looked later and found two more babies.

All four lambs were up on their feet and trailing along after their mum.

“I’ve never had four at once, especially all alive,” said Richard, who was a dairy farmer for 25 years before they downsized to a lifestyle block and he switched to sheep.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Richard Freer was very surprised when one of his sheep had four lambs on Tuesday.

“It’s just the luck of the draw. She’ll need help with them, I’ll have to hand raise them to a certain degree,” he said.

Quadruplet lambs are uncommon, but not rare, spokeswomen from two veterinary practices in Te Kuiti, where there are plenty of large sheep farms.

In 2018, a set of quintuplets was born, and all five survived, on Te Mahoe Station at Awakino, 90 kilometres north of New Plymouth, an occurrence which is more than a million to one.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The four lambs have all survived with a little help from Richard.

Ewes only have two teats, so they can struggle to feed multiple lambs.

Richard said he had been giving the two smaller lambs some extra milk from a bottle to top them up, and would probably end up taking them off their mum and bottle-feeding them.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff One of the four lambs hollers for its mum.

As the lambs grew, it was unlikely the quads’ mum would have enough milk to go around, and her health could suffer too.

“But she’s done pretty well so far, she’s being a good mum, keeping them all together,” he said.

“Some ewes can count, I know they can count to three, but I didn't know they could count to four.”

In their first 24 hours, the wee lambs saw a mix of wild spring weather, with hail, lightning and rain, interspersed with patches of sunshine.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff There are three ram lambs and one ewe in the quadruplets.

They are in a paddock with their mum beside the Freers’ house, where they can keep an eye on them.

The couple already have three pet lambs in their backyard which their grandchildren are raising.

So far, six of their ewes had lambed.

“I have 12 lambs so far, that’s 200%,” he said.