Time to rethink our local body election candidates meetings

Sam Bennett speaks during the mayoral candidates’ question and answer session held at the New Plymouth Club on Tuesday.

Opinion: The local body election’s got lively, as you’d expect when voting starts.

The main reason has little to do with the status of councils in the democratic process; it’s something less lofty - politics.

A mayoral candidate has accused the New Plymouth mayor of spending too much time out of town on what he implied was not council business. The mayor has denied that.

It’s the kind of exchange some of us yearn for.

After giving journalistic scrutiny to elections since my first year as a cadet reporter in 1965 (more than 50, general and local) I’m sick of listening to local worthies rabbit on about rates and how current councillors have overspent, underspent, spent on the wrong things, can’t budget, can’t plan, or some other variation on the supposed mismanagement of “our” money.

Accountancy is tricky, and takes a lot of time and space to explain to those like me who aren’t natural bean-counters.

Basing your election bid on numbers is quixotic unless you have simple written proof with which to establish chicanery… in under two minutes.

Besides, we choose candidates in much less sophisticated ways. King Charles III wouldn’t have much hope of election after his pen tantrum.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The mayoral candidates for New Plymouth enjoyed a large turnout at the New Plymouth Club on Tuesday.

Candidate election meetings are one way of deciding who to vote for and, judging by high attendance at the usual one in St James Presbyterian Church, Lawry St, New Plymouth, there are still a lot of voters who find such occasions useful.

There were plenty of King Charles moments, and not just from the candidates.

For some reason not clearly explained to the audience, three who turned up for their few minutes of stage time were denied that opportunity.

One was a mayoral candidate, who says he didn’t respond to the emailed invitation because he has no email.

Overlooking the fact that would make mayoral life challenging, denying him a slot drew muted objection from some in the crowd.

Two experienced candidates for NPDC council - Harry Duynhoven and Bryan Vickery – were sidelined for not confirming.

Their own fault, but such absences robbed the occasion of authenticity.

Duynhoven has been New Plymouth’s mayor and local MP, and a councillor for several terms, and Vickery has served on South Taranaki District Council.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff More than 200 people attended the meeting at Lawry St, but not all the mayoral candidates got to speak

Organisers – faced with many candidates to accommodate – tried to keep the meeting time bearable by allowing only new ones whose names were drawn from a hat to answer supplied questions.

Again, practical; but some of us wanted a chance to assess all the tyro candidates, not just lucky ones.

The meeting revealed interesting trends, such as a stir of interest from Taranaki’s 60-plus ethnic groups, who want more say in how things are run.

However, accompanying that was an unfortunate by-product – an assumption that pronouncing their “foreign” names properly is not a priority.

Those who believe that have missed what’s happening nationally on public occasions like TV sports broadcasts, when commentators take great trouble to get the names of players right.

Overall, candidates I’ve spoken to about other election meetings they’ve attended in rest homes and elsewhere believe current well-meaning efforts to give voters useful information need a rethink.

Some forum behaviour has been physically threatening. Motivated by who knows what, someone at one meeting threw a heavy metal chain at the current mayor’s feet.

Other things are apparent. The anti-vaccination group Voices for Freedom is making its surreptitious presence felt.

Who are they, we might ask, and what do they want?

Perhaps staging election forums should be the job of the professional local body meeting organisers we already employ?

Council managers have the experience, training, neutrality, facilities and catering capacity to run meetings in secure ways that ensure candidates are not disadvantaged by well-intentioned but clunky rules.

Such a revamped approach wouldn’t stop politicking… and we wouldn’t want it to. Listening to someone “having a go” is fundamental to the process.

Seeing it unfold can be even more enlightening. Is the candidate ripping up copies of the NPDC plan getting across the visual message he intends, which seems to be doing away with planning altogether?

At Lawry St, former year-long councillor Len Houwers lectured us about his new app, called “Let’s Talk”.

I support efforts aimed at stirring voters, but the title seems a misnomer, since it aims to engage candidates and voters in, well, a written rather than verbal discourse.

Many candidates have ignored the app, and I had trouble downloading after it vanished into what Google unhelpfully calls “junk”.

Whatever. Let’s not leave the election to chance. Please vote.

Taranaki Daily News mayoral candidate debate. Friday September 23, New Plymouth District Council Chambers. Doors open 10am, debate starts 10.30am.