How I got the shot: Photographing the royals

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II smiles at waiting fans after attending a church service at St Andrews Anglican Church in Taupō with the Duke of Edinburgh.

A radiant picture of Queen Elizabeth II is a late edition to a fundraising auction of more than 120 images celebrating New Zealand photojournalism.

The photo, taken by Ross Land, is one of three starring members of the British Royal family set to go under the hammer for Hospice Taranaki tomorrow (September 24).

Veteran photojournalist Rob Tucker, the driving force behind the auction, has two pictures from the 1983 Royal Tour. One is of Prince (now King) Charles, Princess Diana and Prince William on the lawn of Government House in Auckland and the other is of William with a Buzzy Bee.

When the Queen died on September 8, the auction team thought a photo of Her Majesty would be a fitting addition to photojournalism line-up, although it was too late to be in the printed catalogue.

supplied/Ross Land Princess Di, the now King Charles and Prince William.

Land says the photo was taken during a Royal walkabout at Taupo in 2002 when the Queen toured various places in New Zealand.

“She was wearing a particularly beautiful-looking outfit for that day – I love the colours – and that made it really. And she had such a beautiful smile – she lit up the room,” says Land, explaining how everyone felt it was their duty to give the Queen flowers.

“That was just one of the many shots I took on that tour and one of many shots I took of her over the years.”

Land covered several Royal tours, and twice joined the All Blacks for private visits to Buckingham Palace.

“That was quite a buzz. It was quite funny, because we’re all standing around waiting and you knew when the Queen was coming because there would be a rush of corgis descending the stairs. Shortly thereafter Her Majesty arrived and greeted the room. It was quite spectacular.”

In Aotearoa, Land says the British touring press, known as the Rat Pack, claimed the Queen as theirs.

“They were always very interested in getting to the front of the queue and shutting the locals out, which didn’t always work in their favour, I might add,” Land says.

“We stood our ground a few times. One particular instance in Palmerston North, we were sick of the Brits getting ahead of us all the time and shutting us out… we got off the bus and ran like crazy around to where Dick Butler was,” he says referring to the man from the Department of Internal Affairs who ran all the Royal Tours.

supplied/ross Land Prince William as a young boy.

“He had set up his line with an umbrella and we stood at the front of the line and shut the others out. They weren’t very happy and rushed around to the front and there was a bit of altercation, a bit of toing and froing and the Kiwis stood their ground that day.”

Members of the media who were following the Royal Tours often received personal invitations to join dignitaries for refreshments, and Land’s first was aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia in the Ports of Auckland.

Another occasion was at Trillo’s Downtown convention centre in Auckland where he chatted with the Queen for about 10 minutes.

“She was an amazing person to speak to, she just had this ability to put you at ease and (make you) feel like she was interested in the conversation. So, that was always a thrill to get to do that at the end of long tour.”

Meanwhile, Tucker’s first Royal engagement – the 1983 tour – led to an altercation and a procedure for men.

On the Auckland section of the Royal tour, Tucker followed a walk-about in Manukau City, but says the British press were being too pushy.

He slipped into the crowd and was set to take the perfect shot of Princess Diana, when one of the British photographers stood in front of him.

“I had a metal camera bag, which happened to clip his kidneys,” Tucker laughs.

“He bent in half, in pain, and I got my shot. I took off into the crowd.”

About half an hour later, Tucker talked to his brother Jim Tucker, then editor of the Auckland Star, about the incident and it ended up in a newspaper report. No names were revealed.

Meanwhile, that tour led to Tucker taking a couple of his favourite photos, which are the ones in the auction.

Those iconic photos, and others, helped Tucker get the snip.

He had booked in to get a vasectomy at an Auckland clinic but kept putting off the appointment because he was covering the Royal visit.

When he finally went along, the clinic owners were concerned he’d been having doubts, so he explained what he’d been doing.

It turned out the clinic owners were Royalists, who were keen to have some of Tucker’s pictures for their walls. “I swapped some large black and white prints for a free vasectomy,” he chuckles.

But it turns out it was too late – his first wife was already pregnant.

“My third child, Philippa, arrived a few months later.”

The three Royal photos, and a whole lot more, will be auctioned at the Plymouth International hotel between 5pm and 7pm. The doors open at 4pm.

Tucker, who has terminal cancer and is under hospice care, discovered the palliative care organisation was short of funds, and so the photojournalism auction idea was born.

The celebrated photographer says a huge amount of interest has been shown by various parties keen on buying prints.

Tickets for the Hospice Taranaki fundraiser are on sale from the Plymouth International or online at photojournalismnz.co.nz, where people can also view the entire catalogue.