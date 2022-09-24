Triathlon to return to New Plymouth

Hayden Wilde, pictured competing at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, has expressed interesting in racing in New Plymouth next year. (file photo)

World Cup triathlon racing will return to New Plymouth after a frustrating three-year, pandemic-enforced hiatus.

For the first time since 2019, both the elite men’s and women’s races at the 2023 World Cup New Plymouth will take the gun on the shores on Ngamotu Beach on Sunday, March 26 for the eleventh time.

The event, run by Tri-Taranaki and Triathlon New Zealand (Tri NZ), will be the last of an exciting summer programme.

The spectator-friendly sprint distance will include a 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run around Ngamotu Beach and Moturoa with Olympic Games qualification points for Paris 2024 on the line.

In-form New Zealand number one Hayden Wilde and fellow Tri New Zealand elite squad members Tayler Reid, Dylan McCullough, Nicole van der Kaay, Andrea Hansen and Ainsley Thorpe already expressed their interest in the event.

Tri NZ chief executive Pete de Wet is excited racing is back in New Plymouth with border restrictions providing challenges to hold the event last summer.

“It’s awesome that our athletes will have quality racing on home soil after their impressive performances around the globe in 2022,” he said.

“I’m confident that the event will be well supported by other nations from around the world as they gear up for an important European summer of competition, so expect New Plymouth to be fast and furious.”

De Wet praised Tri Taranaki event director Shanelle Barrett for her tireless work to secure New Plymouth’s return to the global circuit.

“It’s an event that has something for everyone,” Barrett said.

De Wet is also set to announced two more New Zealand events, both in the north and south islands.

