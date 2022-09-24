World Triathlon Cup comes back to Taranaki

The World Triathlon Cup will be held at Ngamotu Beach for the 11th time (file photo).

Top-ranked triathletes from around the world will compete in the World Triathlon Cup at New Plymouth’s Ngāmotu Beach on March 26 next year.

The cup event will be part of the annual Tri Taranaki Festival.

A full field of top-ranked triathletes is expected due to the qualification period ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, event director Shanelle Barrett said in a statement.

“It will be the 11th time that a World Cup has been hosted in New Plymouth, with the last being in 2019 where 32 nations competed,” she said.

“We are so proud of our event as it has something for everyone, and through the support from Tri NZ and the Taranaki Community, we will once again see first time triathletes able to finish on the famous blue carpet, and then stay to watch the world-class international athletes competing for valuable points towards qualification for Paris 2024 Olympics.”

Triathlon NZ chief executive Pete de Wet said the organisation was thrilled to have the event return to New Zealand.

“It’s awesome that our elite athletes will have quality racing here in New Zealand, and I am confident that the event will be well-supported by other nations from around the world, as they gear up for a European summer of competition.”