Photographer's historic Taranaki Hospice fundraiser a huge success

Former Taranaki Daily News and Taranaki Herald photographers Andy Jackson, Neville Marriner, Sam Scannell, Bruce Jarvis, Brodie Dolan and Ross Land gather behind Rob Tucker at the Brotherhood charity auction in New Plymouth on Saturday.

Photojournalist Rob Tucker’s plan to help cash-strapped Hospice Taranaki will likely raise $200,000.

More than $150,000 was collected at Saturday night’s auction of 122 iconic images of New Zealand’s history captured by photojournalists over the past 50 to 60 years, and money is still coming in.

More than 200 people bought tickets to attend the event in the Plymouth International Hotel, with others placing online bids.

Tucker, who is in the late stages of terminal cancer, organised the auction after finding out that the hospice, which is supporting him and his family, was strapped for cash.

“It’s all free, and it’s 24/7,” he said. “I heard they (hospice) were in dire straits financially and knew I had to do something.”

Tucker said the event had turned into a “bloody good reunion” of photographers and others he had worked with over the years.

It also brought recognition to the photographers, not just their work, he added.

“The photo gets exposure and becomes famous, but the photographer doesn’t. This is an opportunity to give photographers a moment in the spotlight.”

He was surprised at the prices paid, which were much higher than he had estimated.

“It proves photojournalism pictures are collectible.

“Four or five of us sat down before the event and tried to work out the value of the photos to get an idea, but we underestimated it by miles.”

The idea for the event started during a conversation over coffee.

Most people he talked to had some experience with Hospice supporting a family member, and the whole event had come together with the help of others.

As well as the images being donated, the hotel hosted the event at no charge, and the people who worked on the graphic design, the website and did the printing and framing of the 122 photographs all donated their services.

Hospice Taranaki chief executive Paul Lamb said the event was the most significant fundraiser the organisation had seen in its 30-year history.

“It’s a walk back through New Zealand history in photographic form. For us, it’s really been an amazing, historic day.

“Rob has a phenomenal range of contacts nationally and internationally, the network he’s called on is really extensive, and they all rallied to the cry, it shows the esteem he is held in.”

Rob Tuckers former colleagues and contacts rallied to support the auction for the cash-strapped Taranaki Hospice (file photo).

The media exposure leading up to the auction had also helped raised the profile of Hospice and palliative care, and the organisation’s financial challenges.

“That is as important for us as the fundraiser itself,” he said.

“It was stunningly successful financially, and raising awareness for what we do and telling our story.”

The top priced photo, Mark Dwyer’s 2006 portrait of Wharehoka and Te Kauhoe Wano heading into the surf, sold to a local bidder for $10,500, Lamb said.

“We didn’t expect that. There were bids from outside Taranaki, but a local person who knows the family wanted to keep it local.”

Mark Dwyer/Stuff This photo by Mark Dwyer of Wharehoka and Te Kauhoe Wano at New Plymouth's Back Beach in 2006 fetched the highest price of the 122 images sold on Saturday.

Hospice is facing a $1.1 million shortfall in its operating costs this year, and will take the money from reserves rather than cut services.

The gap is due to a combination of increasing operating costs, increasing patient numbers and “flatline” government funding, Lamb said.

The organisation was working with Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand on a new model for funding palliative care, but that would take some time to put in place, he said.

“Rob’s event has been phenomenally important to help plug the gap,” he said. “It is a fantastic step down the road for us.”