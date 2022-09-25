Injured surfer flown to hospital in New Plymouth

Emergency services helped an injured man at the at mouth of the Waiwhakaiho River in New Plymouth.

An injured New Plymouth surfer was airlifted to hospital on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the mouth of the Waiwhakaiho River at 11.15am.

”We received a report of a person who had incident while surfing,” a police media spokesperson said in a statement.

The rescue helicopter was called shortly after midday, St John added.

A St John spokeswoman said a man using “some sort of paddleboard” had minor to moderate injuries and was flown to Taranaki Base Hospital.

Two police cars, two ambulances and a fire truck also attended.

No further details were available.