Play-off hopes dashed for Taranaki Bulls in national provincial championship

Liam Blyde, of Taranaki, clears the ball during the round eight Bunnings NPC match between North Harbour and Taranaki at North Harbour Stadium.

This weekend’s match against Auckland will be a dead rubber for the Taranaki Bulls after their 35-19 loss to North Harbour in the penultimate round of the national provincial championship.

The Bulls had been back in quarter-final contention after consecutive wins against Manawatu and Counties Manukau at home, and needed a bonus point win from their final two matches of the season to earn a play-off berth.

But on Sunday, in the first game between the two sides since 2018, North Harbour scored five tries to three in Albany with most of their points coming in the second half.

The home team had the ability to break out of their own half with ease in the second period with the promising back three of Tevita Li, Shaun Stevenson and Kade Banks made their presence felt.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images The Bulls work to bring down Lotu Inisi, of North Harbour.

Taranaki played with plenty of confidence in the opening stanza. They ran it outside their 22m line with several breaks from the Stephen Perofeta, Josh Setu and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepekens.

While Perofeta joined the team on the day after being involved in the All Blacks camp, he looked short of game time.

Taranaki’s set piece and driving mauls were superior compared to the home team throughout the game. Bradley Slater scored Taranaki’s first from a maul, followed by in-form loose forward Kaylum Boshier dotting down before the break.

The second try came off a brilliant break from inside Taranaki’s half, with the backs working well to move it down the field.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Stephen Perofeta, of Taranaki, makes a run.

But it was Taranaki’s defensive lapses in the second half which denied them of any chance of progressing in the competition.

North Harbour pounced on mistakes and scored three second-half tries to Gatland, Li and Kalolo Tuiloma.

Taranaki narrowed the gap at the end with a try to replacement halfback Liam Blyde.

At a glance:

North Harbour 35 (K. Banks, I. Nasilasila, B. Gatland, K. Tuiloma, T. Li tries; B. Gatland 4 con), Taranaki 19 (B. Slater, K Boshier, L. Blyde tries; S. Perofeta, D. Waite con).

Halftime: 14-12.

