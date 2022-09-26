Wetsuit was 'best splint' for Taranaki paddle boarder, 61, with broken pelvis

Emergency services fire, police, ambulance and rescue helicopter working together to help injured paddleboarder Brooke Fletcher at the Waiwhakaiho River mouth on Sunday.

A wetsuit acted as a splint for a paddle boarder with a broken pelvis as he awaited rescue by helicopter from a hard-to-access New Plymouth beach.

The rescue helicopter airlifted Brooke Fletcher, 61, off an island in the Waiwhakaiho River mouth shortly after midday on Sunday because it was too difficult for rescuers to move him to an ambulance.

Fletcher had been riding a stand-up paddle board when he fell in a freak accident, his wife, Jenny Fletcher, said on Monday.

“His back foot slipped back, and his front foot slipped forward, and he did the splits, and that’s not really good when you’re 61 years old.”

After his fall, Fletcher was able to get closer to shore, where another surfer, Simon Martin, dragged him up on to the beach, because Fletcher couldn't stand up, and rang an ambulance.

It was initially thought he had injured his back.

“I don't think anybody thought it was quite as serious as it is,” Jenny, who was a paramedic for 20 years, said.

“Luckily he was wearing his wetsuit, and it held everything nicely together. His wetsuit was the best splint he could have had on.”

John Velvin / ESPNZ Emergency services carry Brooke Fletcher towards the waiting helicopter.

Fletcher lay on the beach on his stomach for about an hour awaiting an ambulance, with police and fire crews also called out.

The police called the helicopter, even though it was such a short flight, because of the difficulty of moving the injured man on a stretcher from where he was.

“We came in from the Te Rewa Rewa bridge. He wasn’t bleeding, he was still talking, conscious and alert, but he had lots of pain in his lower back,” Jenny said.

Fletcher’s nephew, Joe Fraser, who watched the rescue from a distance, said his uncle looked like a seal lying on the sand in his wetsuit.

“He couldn’t walk, but luckily he was lying out of the wind. They landed the helicopter on the rocks. It was pretty clever.”

John Velvin / ESPNZ The rescue helicopter landed on the beach near where injured surfer Brook Fletcher was lying.

Fletcher was flown to Taranaki Base Hospital and had a CT scan later in the day, which revealed the broken pelvis.

He was still in hospital on Monday, but expected to be transported to Waikato on Tuesday where it was likely he would have surgery, Jenny said.

“He’s pretty good, all things considering. He just had a week off skiing, now he’s got two months’ rest.

“He’s pretty lucky, it could have been way worse, a head injury or him not being able to get out of the water.”

Her husband had been a surfing since he was 11 or 12, and had never had a serious accident, Jenny said.

“He got some stings from a jellyfish on Saturday.”