The Man Cave Tours #1: The Hound and Wench pub in Stratford

While living in the United Kingdom, Brian Story liked the ambience of English pubs so much that years later he’s created his own one in his Taranaki garage.

The retired paramedic lives in Stratford, a town famous for its inclement climate, so his man cave is built for all weather.

In the garage, his wee pub, the Hound and Wench, has warm timber panelling lit with lamps, a cosy wood fire and sliding glass doors to keep the warmth in.

The bar in the corner sports a genuine beer pourer made into a lamp, andToby jugs. Guinness-themed posters and beer mugs add to the pub’s British theme.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Brian Story shares a beer in his man cave with his friend Tony Rae.

There's a round table and chairs in one corner and two large TV screens playing music – mainly 1980s rock stars strutting their stuff.

“I guess people think if you have got a bar, you must be a big drinker, but a lot of the time, I’m sitting here because of the ambience, with my sandwiches and a cup of tea.

“I don't drink alone, generally I only drink when my mates are here.”

He named the pub after his late dog, Jed, a black labrador.

In front of it, a carport has been closed in with outdoor blinds to keep out the wind, and to the side there’s a large covered deck with plastic blinds between the pub and the house, and an immaculate lawn area, where visitors can spill out on good days.

ANDY MACDONALD 28092022 NEWS PHOTO ANDY MACDONALD / TARANAKI DAILY NEWS Brian Story in his man cave in Stratford with his friend Tony Rae.

The four spaces can be closed in or opened up “as the mood and the weather dictates,” Story said.

When he first moved in, he had the carport built, but the car was soon evicted to the driveway.

“I thought, why the heck should the car have such a nice place, so I put blinds in that I can pull down to stop the cold breeze coming through, and the space flows through into the bar, as it should do.”

Now, it’s a comfortable space furnished with sofas, a tall bar table he acquired from his brother, and stools he bought when a pub closed.

Photographs of 80s rockers, family photos and photos from a trip he and his son went on through the United States are displayed on the walls.

The transformation of the garage from practical car space to man cave has taken about two years, he said.

Story bought the house a few years ago, intending to eventually move there, and rented it until he was ready to downsize.

“It [the garage] was pretty mucky when I took it over. I took out the roller door and put it on Buy and Sell Taranaki, and a guy gave me a dozen beer for it.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A neon sign sums up the vibe of the space.

In its place, double stacker doors went in.

Since then, he’s had the deck built between the garage and house, a new kitchen and bathroom installed in the house, as well as creating the man cave.

“It’s been piecemeal, as things have happened,” he said.

A small room behind the garage is a work in progress – it’ll be a display area for model trains, with two levels and a miniature railway set up for them to run on beneath.

Story has loved trains since he was a child and enjoys watching them pass his house, which backs onto the track running through Stratford.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Brian turned a carport into part of his pub with the help of his friend, Tony.

The building work has been done by his friend Tony Rae, who cut the original bar down to fit the wee pub and used the leftover end to make a tiny bar for the deck area.

He’s added the timber panelling inside the bar, built shelves and the bar itself, and done the work inside the house.

But now the hard work is mostly done, Rae is a regular patron of the Hound and Wench, and a keen barman.

“We take turns,” Story said.