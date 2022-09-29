Last stage of $10m South Taranaki road extension set to start

A $10m road is being built from Nukumaru to Waiinu Beach.

The final stage of a $10m South Taranaki roading project is about to begin.

Nukumaru Station Road is being extended six kilometres to Waiinu Beach.

At present, only one route – Waiinu Beach Rd – leads to the coastal community, where about 70 people live, and the Silver Ferns Farm food processing operation.

Booth were cut off in June 2015 after floods closed the Limeworks Bridge, which takes Waiinu Beach Rd over the Waitotara River.

It was the fourth time in 26 years that the bridge had to be closed for a significant period of time.

The South Taranaki District Council decided to extend Nukumaru Station Road to provide a second route in and out.

The first sod was turned in June 2021, and the remaining land acquisitions have now been finalised, South Taranaki District Council (STDC) chief executive Waid Crockett said.

The Government is providing $7m of the $10.14m budget, with the remainder coming from South Taranaki District Council and Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon said it was a great relief to have the final stage get the green light.

He said the road “represents a major investment in the southern part of the district which guarantees security of access for residents and business in the event of future flooding”.