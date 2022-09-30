Barnes rolls out strongest Bulls team yet

Stephen Perofeta is among the All Blacks playing for Taranaki this weekend against Auckland.

Taranaki coach Neil Barnes has selected his strongest team of the season for the dead rubber match against Auckland at Eden Park on Saturday afternoon.

It’s been a year of injuries and inconsistencies for the team this year, which has attributed to having only won three matches and missing the play-offs. At one point in the season Taranaki had 11 players out because of varying niggles – some were season ending.

But for the final national provincial championship match, many players return with three All Blacks starting.

While Stephen Perofeta played against North Harbour last week, lock Tupou Vaa’i returns from national duties and Pita Gus Sowakula is back after suffering an injury against Tasman in early September.

On top of that, Daniel Rona and Jessie Parete also return from their concussion issues.

With many players back, Barnes has had to reshuffle the team.

The front row remained similar all season. Vaa’i and Parete form the locks and Sowakula is selected on the side of the scrum. Michael Loft and Kaylum Boshier make up the loose forward trio, with Tom Florence out with concussion.

The forward pack has been operating well this year and showed class in the last three matches against Manawatu, Counties Manukau and North Harbour.

The backline looks promising with Perofeta at first-five eighth, Daniel Waite in the midfield with Rona, Kini Naholo on the wing in his 20th appearance for the Bulls and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens at fullback.

Co-captains Teihorangi Walden and Mitch Brown are on the bench, with Brown set to play his last game for the province before he moves to Japan.

Gutsy utility back Adam Lennox will likely get to play in his preferred position of halfback as he’s in for the injured Liam Blyde. Lennox has mostly played at fullback this year because of the number of injuries.

Auckland sit in third place in the evens conference and aren’t guaranteed a play-off berth yet. Northland is in fifth place, only three points behind Auckland.

Kick-off is at 4:35pm.

Taranaki to play Auckland: Jacob Ratumiatavuki-Kneepkens, Josh Setu, Daniel Rona, Daniel Waite, Kini Naholo, Stephen Perofeta, Logan Crowley, Kaylum Boshier, Michael Loft, Pita Gus Sowakula, Tupou Vaa’i, Jesse Parete, Donald Brighouse, Ricky Riccitelli, Jared Proffit. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Mitch O’Neill, Kyle Stewart, Mitch Brown, Millennium Sanerivi, Adam Lennox, Teihorangi Walden, Matty McKenzie.

