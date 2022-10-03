Water babies have a splashing time on Stratford Pool's last day

Joseph Gaston plays with son Rocco, eight months, in Stratford Pool on Sunday, while Jordan Stockwell, right, splashes about with daughter Charlie, also eight months. The families were having fun on the pool’s last day.

Two Taranaki’s water babies had a splashing time at their local swimming pool – hours before it shut its doors for good.

Rocco Gaston and Charlie Stockwell, who were born 13 days apart eight months ago, were among the youngest attendees of a pool party thrown on Sunday to mark the last day of Stratford’s Aquatic Centre.

Charlie’s mum, Holly Coplestone, met Rocco’s mum, Hannah, in a baby group and the two families have become close friends.

Holly, who works as the centre's programmes co-ordinator, said a lot of people had turned out for one last swim before the plug was pulled.

LISA BURD/Stuff Hannah and Joseph Gaston, left, with son Rocco, eight months, and Jordan Stockwell, Holly Coplestone, and their daughter Charlie Stockwell, also eight months.

“It was lovely to see lots of people there. It was really nice to see on the last day.”

However, Rocco and Charlie will not have to wait too long for another swim – Stratford’s $20 million Wai o Rua pool complex is set to open later in the year.