Airwomen flying into Hāwera for Labour Weekend gathering

Beverley Prankerd is looking forward to hosting the NZAWA conference in HÄwera over Labour Weekend (file photo).

Skies over Hāwera will be filled with some of New Zealand’s most magnificent airwomen and their flying machines at Labour Weekend.

The Hāwera Aero Club is hosting the annual New Zealand Association of Women in Aviation conference, for the first time, bringing between 80 and 90 women, aged from 16 to much older, from around the country, organiser Beverley Prankerd said.

Members of the public will be able to watch the competitions on Saturday, which will include takeoffs and landings, stalling, emergency landings, flying without instruments, engineering, and airmanship, as well as some theory sections.

“When you’re flying you are always under pressure, so competitions are good, practising what you've learned and making you fly better,” she said.

But she won’t be amongst the pilots flying competitions on Saturday, because her plane is being purposefully disabled as part of the tests, so competing pilots will have to find the faults, she said.

The weekend includes the competition day, a country and western themed dinner on Saturday, the AGM, prize giving, and a lot of socialising and some time out for visitors to see the sights, she said.

The Hāwera club has 12 women members, so they decided it was a good idea to host the conference.

It is usually held in June, but was moved to avoid disruption from Covid restrictions, and the later date meant longer days and hopefully, better weather, she said.

The event theme is ‘the land of milk and honey’, and it has been well-supported with sponsorship by producers of both, she said, along with prizes donated by a range of other businesses.

The association includes recreational pilots through to captains on commercial airlines and air traffic controllers, and membership is open to any woman who participates in aviation either as a career or as a hobby, including students.

“There’s some neat people coming, women who are well known in their fields,” she said.