The Lima garden in Tikorangi

The entire garden has been completely transformed and replanted with the exception of established trees and some large shrubs.

There’s a little bit of Lima in a country garden in Tikorangi. But not the Lima of Peru.

While there are a number of subtropical beauties basking here in the fertile soils of this dairy farming region, the bulk of this garden are good solid perennials embedded under grand old leafy trees to blend calm and colour that create a beautiful New Zealand country landscape.

The name Lima Heights harks not with any nostalgic notes to the capital of Peru but is a name that combines the owners’ two children, Liam and Emma = Li+ma.

When Janet and Leonard Hawley found the six acre property five years ago, they weren’t looking to move.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff There's even a pond with goldfish.

“We actually had no intention of shifting from where we were in Turutangi but when we saw it I just loved it, the character and charm of the little house and the established trees and good bones of the property,” Janet says.

“I knew we could do things to the place, it’s such a lovely peaceful spot.”

But it needed work and Janet threw everything into it. It was a case of out with the old and in with the new, except for the big trees.

There have been long days hauling out then feeding and fertilising the soil before planting the perennials in beds near the house and around the sweeping lawn.

Leonard helps too. The national hatchery manager for Tegel gets to do the man work around the place, anything that is too high or heavy for Janet.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff There are numerous sitting areas in the garden, for sun, shade and shelter from wind.

But Janet can tackle most things, including the chain saw – and an ailing rhododendron recently found that out.

“I’d been looking at this sick rhodo for ages and one day I came home from work and saw it. I thought, right it’s got to go,“ she recalls.

Within a few minutes the job was done… then there was a hole to fill and a rush to do it.

The garden is a new entrant in next month’s Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival so the pressure was on to fill the gap.

There are various perennials and shrubs here, from black taro, salvias, iris, an elegant Pieris with its drooping panicles of fragrant white bell flowers and a few roses.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Janet enjoys a rest in the shade of the arch but six-month-old schnauzer Maggie is always on the move.

There are also unusual Weigela varieties in shades of pink plus some stunning 2m wide balls of unusual palms called Black Boy or Xanthorrhoea.

While these can grow tall, Janet contains them in two pots and they look like huge green pom poms with swirling fronds bending gently in the breeze.

The Australian plants are also known as Balga Grass Plants. ‘Balga’ is the Aboriginal word for black boy.

These are sitting in a new ‘hot’ part of the garden where there were large established palm trees and which will in the future become an outdoor seating area with a firepit.

There aren’t many roses in the garden.

“I love roses but not the work that’s required, so there aren’t many,” laughs Janet.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff There are loads of cosy spots in the garden.

A number of plants have come from her late mother Helen’s garden and these hold a special place in the new life the couple have created here.

“My mother was a great gardener. She worked at Duncan and Davies in New Plymouth when we were kids so plants were always a constant for us. It’s funny now when I look at a lot of the nurserymen around here, I remember them doing their apprenticeships under mum.”

Another love of Janet’s is horse riding so between the garden and work and riding, there isn’t much time for anything else, although the arrival of a first grandchild has been a huge joy and happy new chapter in the couple’s life.

“I used to do eventing but I haven’t got time now, so I get out trekking, often at Lake Mangamahoe, it’s beautiful out there and I love that.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff These tall conifers break up the expansive lawn and Janet has planted crabapples interspersed with limelight hydrangeas on one side while the other side has standard pink camellias which Janet picked up for a bargain on Facebook.

Janet and Leonard like to get up early and make the most of the day, usually with new family member Maggie, a six-month-old Schnauzer.

“I can just potter about all day, the garden’s coming together now but there’s still room for more to be done,” Janet says, admitting to being a tad nervous about opening the garden to the public soon.

“It was my mum’s gardening group that came here and coerced me into it (entering into the garden festival). I think they caught me on a good day and then, well, I just seemed to be in it.”

She has no need to worry.