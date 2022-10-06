Spring snow in Taranaki a delight for holidaying students

The cold front reached Taranaki on Thursday morning, bringing snow to some parts of the region, including at reporter Catherine Groenestein's house.

Snow in the first week of the school holidays was a double bonus for a Stratford family who had never experienced the white stuff before.

Residents of Central Taranaki woke to snowflakes falling from about 7am as the cold front that has brought snow and freezing temperatures to the South Island on Wednesday hit the region.

Egypt-born Manara Attia and her sons Noah, 6, and Adam, 4, headed out to King Edward Park in Stratford straight away to play.

“It’s my first time to see snow,” she said. “It's 50 degrees in Egypt at the moment, so I will be sending the photos to my family.”

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Noah Attia, 6, and his brother Adam, 4, enjoyed an early morning game in the Stratford snow, the first time they have seen it.

Her sons had enjoyed throwing snowballs and making a small snowman.

Around town, children who were up early enough made the most of the snow, with high school students Jordan Bolger, Jamie Hackett, Jacob Bolger, Taylah Bolger and dog Dingo enjoying a snowball fight.

The snow quickly coated cars and lawns, and gave trees a Christmas-card white dusting, but didn’t last, and it was disappearing by 10am.

andy macdonald/Stuff Stratford snow photos: Thursday October 6, 2022.

It has been 11 years since the last major snow in Taranaki – in 2011.

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke, who lives in the middle of town, said he’d woken up and opened the curtains to see snow on the ground.

andy macdonald/Stuff Jordan Bolger, Jamie Hackett, Jacob Bolger, Taylah Bolger and Dingo got out in the snow.

“It’s stunning. It’s steady and quite heavy. And it’s beautifully quiet.

“There’s probably just enough for a snowman now but if it stays like this for another hour there will be snowmen popping up all over town,” he said in the morning.

Volzke said he had his 5-year-old grandchild staying, so he’d be trying to avoid snowballs for the day.

Neil Volzke/Stuff Stratford mayor Neil Volzke had snow at his house on Thursday. His grandchild is staying, so he plans to avoid snowballs for the day.

In a Facebook post, the Stratford District Council said the Manaia and Pembroke roads were closed at the national park gate, though crews were working to opening them.

“Please don’t rush up there. Wait until we confirm when they are open, it may be a few hours. Drive safely around town and enjoy this October school holiday snow!,” the post read.

Egmont Rd, leading up to the North Egmont Visitors Centre, was also closed while contractors cleared it.

There was also a large dumping of snow on Taranaki Maunga overnight Wednesday, which skiers will be hoping is enough for the mountain’s field to open.

So far this year the ski area’s rope tows and t-bar have not operated due to a lack of snow, but it’s not unheard of for the field to open as late as November.

PRIMO WIRELESS/Stuff There was lots of snow overnight on Taranaki Maunga, and the ski area may finally open when the storm passes.

A spokesperson for the field said once the storm had passed conditions would be assessed, but there was hope of opening on Friday or the weekend.

The weather is supposed to clear up throughout Thursday and be fine Friday and Saturday, but it will be cold, with an overnight low of 2C on Thursday and 3C on Friday and a high of 14 on Friday.

