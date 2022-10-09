Works mean Stratford's water will be switched off for several hours on Monday night

Stratford is in the final stages of getting its second water trunk main installed. Recent work saw a new pipe bridge across the Patea River where the old bridge was

People in central Taranaki town are being urged to plan ahead before their water is turned off on Monday evening for several hours to allow essential works to take place.

A second water trunk main is being installed in Stratford, and this will see the town's supply switched off between 9pm and 1am on Monday, October 10.

“Some properties may experience no water flow while others may only notice less flow or pressure from the taps,” a Stratford District Council statement said.

“We’re carrying this work out at night to cause as little disruption as possible, but it’s important to plan ahead.

READ MORE:

* Restrictions remain as Timaru District Council works to resolve water discolouration issues

* Water restrictions start in central Taranaki

* Strange speed limits and water discussed by Stratford councillors



“If you require water during this period, please make alternative arrangements prior to the shutdown.”

After the work, there could be air in the supply or milky or discoloured water.

“Before you turn on any inside taps, run an outside tap for five minutes or until the water is running clear.”