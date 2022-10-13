Stratford training ground for Army officer cadets

Officer cadets have been training on the streets of Stratford this week.

Known more for its affection for Shakespeare than as a conflict hotspot, Stratford has nonethless been “invaded” by rifle carrying soliders this week.

Luckily it’s all a bit of make believe with the New Zealand Army’s Officer Cadet School undertaking a training exercise in Taranaki.

The exercise, which runs until October 24, will test officer cadets in security and stability operations in a “contemporary operating environment”.

On Tuesday the cadets were patrolling the main street of Stratford as part of the exercise.

In a written response to questions a New Zealand Defence Force spokesperson said local communities could expect to see army personnel operating in different locations in and around Stratford for the duration of the exercise.

They said they appreciated the support local communities extended to their personnel while conducting training activities outside their normal military training areas.