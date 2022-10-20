A sailing dream 40 years in the making

Lewis Faulkner spent 40 years building a boat that was finally launched at Port Taranaki earlier this month.

The mast went up in September. Then it came down because the crane was too short.

With a bit of rejigging by the ground crew and careful handling by four men onboard, the mast went up again last week and was settled in its final resting place.

The penultimate step on a life-long project was taken.

Witnessed by a small crowd huddled against the wind on the Lee Breakwater jetty at Port Taranaki, the 11-metre steel-hulled cutter rig, Elem, finally launched from Ngamotu Beach – 40 years after building on her began.

This occasion was not without drama.

One of the strops that cradled the boat from shore to the water by crane became entangled in the propeller, necessitating a heroic dive in cold water to release it.

Lewis Faulkner, 65, a measurement technician at First Gas in New Plymouth, started building Elem in Whakatane in 1982 with “a pile of steel” and a yearning to sail around the world.

He has since crafted, sourced, painted and assembled every detail of it, right down to making the kitchen joinery, bed and bunks and fitting custom-made elements such as the windows, hatches, and squabs.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff For eight years Faulkner worked at Fitzroy Yachts, just metres from where Elem sat patiently waiting for its turn in the water.

Progress was happily disrupted by marriage and a move from Whakatane to the Far North in 1983.

By then, the yacht was only a closed hull with an onboard motor installed so it could be motored to Waitangi and then trucked to Taheke.

Lewis took up farming and his wife, Lizz Faulkner, 65, taught at Northland College in Kaikohe.

Two children and 20 years later, the as-yet-unnamed yacht had much of its interior in place but was still a long way from raising its two head sails.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Lewis started construction of his boat when he was 25.

In 2001 the family relocated to New Plymouth.

The boat might have stayed behind if a notion to sell it was put into play, but it was destined to be packed and sent with the rest of their belongings and has since been sitting at the Tasman Marine yard on Ocean View Parade.

Lewis worked for Fitzroy Yachts building luxury yachts for eight years before the operation closed down in 2014.

The workshop was only metres from where his own yacht sat idly and tantalisingly close to the sea.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Elem is now safely moored at Port Taranaki marina.

“I wanted to give up a few times, but I didn’t concede defeat, and I’m glad I never quit,” Lewis said.

“I’m keen to feel the wind in my hair while I’ve still got some left.”

Elem is an acronym for the names Lewis, Elizabeth (wife Lizz), and sons Edward, 36, and Matthew, 33. Her dinghy is named Ted, after Matthew’s son.

Lizz has shared her entire marriage and the boys their entire lives, with this yacht-in-progress, wondering whether they’d ever see it completed.

They’ve all helped Lewis out from time to time.

Edward was at the mast raising, scaling it to remove the strop attached to the crane. Mathew was the diver that braved the frigid sea to disengage the strop from the propeller.

Lizz was unenthusiastic about the slow road to success.

“No, I am not excited. I’m well past that.”

However, she has hinted that she’d like to update the paint colour in the galley. And stock it. Maybe she’ll have a sail in calm waters.

Lewis plans to spend time testing Elem off the Taranaki coast and, when sure that everything works, he’ll take her to Mana in Wellington and around the South Island.

Then around the world?

“That’s debatable. Just say, yeah.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Faulkner admits there were a few occasions when he wanted to give the project up.

The launching ceremony, in line with seafaring tradition and legend, involved christening the yacht with champagne (and the imbibing of it) and a blessing.

Green leaves were placed on its bow for luck and to ensure a safe return home.

Tangaroa was invoked to provide protection, Poseidon placated with a tot of red wine, and glasses were raised to “fair winds and following seas".

Mandy Whyte is an author, journalist and sister-in-law to boat builder Lewis Faulkner.