Investigation into crash incident at Stratford aerodrome

An incident involving a crashed aircraft at Stratford Aero Club has prompted a CAA investigation (file photo).

A Civil Aviation Authority investigation will be carried out at Stratford Aero Club following an incident involving a small aircraft on Saturday.

Club president Luke Venables said nobody was injured.

He declined to comment further until the authority had investigated the incident, which is understood to involve the crash landing of a small aircraft.

The Stratford Aerodrome is a general aviation aerodrome owned by the Stratford District Council.

It is home to the aero club and the Taranaki Gliding Club and is also used by other private pilots and three commercial operators.