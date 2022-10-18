Final stage of Awakino Tunnel Bypass project to start late October

The bypass required two new bridges to be built over the Awakino River.

State Highway 3 will be reduced to one lane at Awakino from late October as the country’s transport agency carries out work on the Awakino Tunnel Bypass.

In an emailed statement, Waka Kotahi said the works, which mark the final stage of the bypass project, would run from late October into December.

Traffic would be reduced to one lane with Stop/Go control and a 30kph speed limit during that time.

The rest area and walkway to the tunnel will be closed to the public as well, it said.

The $50.1m bypass officially opened in August last year, though the surfacing works were always set to happen at a later date.

Drivers travelling between Taranaki and Waikato should expect delays and allow extra time for their journey, Waka Kotahi said.

The temporary speed limit would be removed once the work was complete, it said.