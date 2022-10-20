MP Glen Bennett welcomes Plain Language Bill

New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett spoke in favour of the Government’s Plain Language Bill, which passed its third reading in Parliament on Wednesday night. (File photo)

New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett has given the Plain Language Bill effusive, nay ebullient, approbation after it was passed into law. In other words, he welcomed it.

The bill requires that all public service agencies use plain language in public documents and websites, and appoint plain language officers to ensure compliance.

However, the legislation cannot be enforced in court,, and National called it “a solution looking for a problem”.

But Labour MP Bennett said the bill was an “aspirational guideline” and about making sure people could get the information they needed.

He said he had experience of people asking for help with official documentation that they could not follow.

“For me, it’s about access, and language is a barrier for people.”

During Wednesday night’s third reading in the House, Bennett said simple communication was “important for us as a society... whether it's the people who are dealing with ACC or whether it be benefit entitlements, taxation, immigration requirements, compliance issues, or rights in terms of coming to the Family Court and other court situations”.

Bennett said “you beautifully educated” MPs should not be afraid of the bill, “or be not afraid, as we used to say”.

“You can still speak your big, wonderful, wonderful, huge words that I don't have, and I'm OK with that, because this is around accessibility. This is around having language that everyone and anyone can understand.”

He asked: “Why would you be resistant to making sure that everyone – the public – has clear access to democracy, clear access to our agencies and our services, clear access to what rightful entitlements they may have through Government policy?”

He added: “We need to make sure that people have language that they can communicate with one another, because language is power. Words are power. And I think maybe that comes to the reason there's been so much pushback on this legislation, because the second we allow plain language within our places and spaces in our society, those who have and own the language suddenly may lose, or feel like they lose, some of their power.

“But I can say tonight that you do not lose your power. You just allow others to have power and to step up and to have access to all aspects of our society.”

National’s Simeon Brown said it would repeal the “stupid piece of legislation”, which was sponsored by Labour MP for Nelson Rachel Boyack, if it came into government.

He told the House the cost of the bill had not been calculated, and predicted “the plain language police” with “clipboards and their little white coats, running around, looking over the shoulders of all the public servants”.

He added: “It doesn't actually fix anything, and it's got no actual requirements on the public service departments to actually comply with it.

“It is 1,923 words, which could be done by just simply the Public Service Commission writing a letter to the Public Service agency saying ‘Please use plain language in your documents’.”