South Taranaki facing two by-elections after newly-elected candidate resigns

PÄtea Community Board chair Jacq Dwyer is disappointed to lose one of her newly-elected members.

Two by-elections will be held in the new year for positions on the South Taranaki District Council following the withdrawal of a newly-elected member of the Pātea Community Board.

Joanne Peacock, who was the third-highest polling candidate, has stepped down citing “unforeseen circumstances and work commitments” that meant she would no longer be able to give the role the time and dedication it warranted.

“I was very disappointed, it wasn’t an easy choice to make,” she said. “I’ll still be involved in the community, that won't change, but not in an official capacity.”

Under the Local Electoral Act a by-election must be held to fill the vacant position, rather than simply moving to the next highest polling candidate.

READ MORE:

* South Taranaki mayor increases majority after final results released

* More Taranaki motorists seek compensation for road damage than Auckland, Wellington and South Island combined



The council was already gearing up to hold a by-election for the remaining Te Hāwera general ward councillor position, after nobody stood for the seat in the recent election.

Pātea Community Board chairwoman Jacq Dwyer said she was very disappointed to lose Peacock, who has served one term on the board.

“I’m just so sad to see her go after three years.”

Two of the other highest-polling candidates, Bronwyn Wattrus, who missed out on the fourth board seat by just three votes, and Ngapari Nui, had not decided if they will stand yet, she said.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Aotea Utanganui Museum of PÄtea administrator Bronwyn Wattrus, who missed out on a community board seat by just three votes, hasn't said if she will contest the by-election (file photo).

Both are well respected in the community, Dwyer, who is beginning her third term, said.

The board has a busy three years ahead.

“We are the voice of the people to the council, sort of the go-between,” she said.

Projects for the coming term included working with the council and the Taranaki Regional Council on a project to restore a salt water marsh, and getting a small jetty at the end of York St repaired as it was a popular spot for people to fish off.

“We also have the urban upgrade that’s underway in Waverley township and the town belt.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Ngapari Nui, who is the deputy tumu whakarae of Te Runanga o Ngati Ruanui, has not announced if he will stand for the vacant Pātea Community Board seat. (File photo).

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon said he was disappointed Peacock has stepped down.

“We were one short for Te Hāwera, but this one was a bit of a shock, it’s obviously disappointing that we have gone through the process and got full community boards.

“She [Peacock] is a very community minded person, so it is very disappointing for her as well.

“It's unfortunately one of those things that happens.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon is encouraging people to stand for the two vacancies in the by-elections in January.

The cost of running the by-election for the Te Hāwera Ward seat was likely to be $30,000 to $35,000, and the community board by-election could add to this.

“It is a considerable cost of money that I would like to have seen spent on other things in the community, but it is what it is,” he said.

He encouraged people to stand for either vacancy if they were thinking about it.

“I certainly hope we see a good mix of people,” he said.

“It’s good to see people engaging in the local democracy process, we do a hell of a lot for the community, sometimes people don't realise how much effect we [the council] have on their lives.”

Nominations open on November 24 and close on December 22.

Voting begins on Voting will begin on January 26 and closes on noon of February 17.