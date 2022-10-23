Fire at Vogeltown School being treated as suspicious

A fire in the junior school at Vogeltown School is being treated as suspicious.

A fire started at a New Plymouth school on Saturday night is being investigated by police.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called at 5.47pm to a fire in a classroom at Vogeltown School.

It is being treated as suspicious and is being investigated by the police and a Fire Safety Officer.

A small storage room attached to Room One was ablaze when fire appliances arrived, station officer Isaac Gilmour said.

“Internally the door between the main classroom and the storage room helped stop the fire from spreading. And we got there before it completely took hold.”

Three fire appliances attended the fire.