The old town hall stuffed with so much 'treasure' it's sinking under its own weight

Tom Edgecombe's historical building, the old Forester's Hall, was also a clothing factory and then a building recycle shop for many years. A previous owner packed it full of building materials and other stuff. Now, he's emptying it to demolish it.

A 130-year-old hall that’s packed with stuff is a treasure trove to a South Taranaki man who loves old things.

Tom Edgecombe couldn't even get inside the former Foresters Hall in Hāwera’s CBD to see what he was getting when he bought it off an old mate.

That friend, the late Morris Boyd, was a plumber with a penchant for collecting, Edgecombe said.

Boyd sold demolition goods and timber from the hall, trading as the Hāwera Handyman Barn.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Tom Edgecombe's listed building, the old Forester's Hall, is a treasure trove of stuff that has built up over the years.

Sometimes the items on sale spread out across the footpath and Edgecombe would help him clear the way so passersby could get through.

Luckily, Edgecombe shared his friend’s enthusiasm for finding old stuff.

“I’ve been collecting since I was five years old.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Tom Edgecombe couldn't even get in the door when he bought the hall as it was so full of stuff.

He collects “all sorts”, but specialises in antique bottles and vintage farm machinery.

Edgecombe, who describes himself as a Jack of all trades, bought the hall and its contents about four years ago.

There was so much stuff crammed into it, he reckons the weight contributed to sinking the piles.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff It's taken awhile for Edgecombe to clear enough stuff out to see what the hall contains.

The hall, which has an ornate timber-panelled ceiling, pre-dates World War I and could have been built in the 1890s, according to the South Taranaki District Council’s heritage inventory.

In the 1940s it became Jack Emerton’s sewing factory, and there are still rows of cubbyholes used by the women who worked there in the hall kitchen.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Photographer Andy Macdonald is framed in an old mirror.

The hall is a treasure trove to Edgecombe, who has has slowly been working his way through the contents.

It has to be emptied, so he can have it demolished, albeit with reluctance, as the South Taranaki District Council has deemed the old structure unsafe.

“I’d love to save it, but the council is getting a bit ‘grrrr’,” he said.

The roof is mostly sound, but one side of the hall is held up with steel scaffolding, and the other side is bulging.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Cubbyholes and cupboards, all chocka, line the walls of the hall kitchen.

The floor is very uneven to walk on, due to many of the old totara piles having sunk or disintegrated.

Bit by bit, Edgecombe is sorting through the hall’s contents, with the help of friends.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Edgecmbe checks out a tome of Shakespeare works found amongst cables and household bric-a-brac.

“My mate put his torch down, and we couldn’t find it for about four days,” he said.

They have shifted out several trailer loads of Crown Lynn crockery, and uncovered more than 100 lampshades, and walls festooned with old hubcaps.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The hall was a building recycle shop for many years.

Down one end, there are shelves packed with old vinyl records, mostly country music.

The ceiling cavity is packed with antique toilets, and he found a collection of early Playboy magazines.

“They’re from the early 70s, quite discreet, with photos showing boobs only, not the rest.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Country music albums form the bulk of this record collection.

There are lots of old tools, including a variety of scythes and brooms, boxes and shelves of plumbing fittings, stacks of doors and windows and a large collection of glass louvres, wooden military ammunition storage boxes, a collection of kerosene lanterns, timber finials off a villa, various floor polishers and some old books of Shakespeare plays and bottles of ink.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A tin of nails rests in a pile of stuff in the old hall.

Bit by bit, Edgecombe is moving much of the haul to another building he owns.

He might sell some of it, he said, but remains undecided on how that might happen.

“I might take some stuff to car boot sales. They’re fun, quite social,” he said.