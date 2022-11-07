The old town hall stuffed with so much 'treasure' it's sinking under its own weight
A 130-year-old hall that’s packed with stuff is a treasure trove to a South Taranaki man who loves old things.
Tom Edgecombe couldn't even get inside the former Foresters Hall in Hāwera’s CBD to see what he was getting when he bought it off an old mate.
That friend, the late Morris Boyd, was a plumber with a penchant for collecting, Edgecombe said.
Boyd sold demolition goods and timber from the hall, trading as the Hāwera Handyman Barn.
Sometimes the items on sale spread out across the footpath and Edgecombe would help him clear the way so passersby could get through.
Luckily, Edgecombe shared his friend’s enthusiasm for finding old stuff.
“I’ve been collecting since I was five years old.”
He collects “all sorts”, but specialises in antique bottles and vintage farm machinery.
Edgecombe, who describes himself as a Jack of all trades, bought the hall and its contents about four years ago.
There was so much stuff crammed into it, he reckons the weight contributed to sinking the piles.
The hall, which has an ornate timber-panelled ceiling, pre-dates World War I and could have been built in the 1890s, according to the South Taranaki District Council’s heritage inventory.
In the 1940s it became Jack Emerton’s sewing factory, and there are still rows of cubbyholes used by the women who worked there in the hall kitchen.
The hall is a treasure trove to Edgecombe, who has has slowly been working his way through the contents.
It has to be emptied, so he can have it demolished, albeit with reluctance, as the South Taranaki District Council has deemed the old structure unsafe.
“I’d love to save it, but the council is getting a bit ‘grrrr’,” he said.
The roof is mostly sound, but one side of the hall is held up with steel scaffolding, and the other side is bulging.
The floor is very uneven to walk on, due to many of the old totara piles having sunk or disintegrated.
Bit by bit, Edgecombe is sorting through the hall’s contents, with the help of friends.
“My mate put his torch down, and we couldn’t find it for about four days,” he said.
They have shifted out several trailer loads of Crown Lynn crockery, and uncovered more than 100 lampshades, and walls festooned with old hubcaps.
Down one end, there are shelves packed with old vinyl records, mostly country music.
The ceiling cavity is packed with antique toilets, and he found a collection of early Playboy magazines.
“They’re from the early 70s, quite discreet, with photos showing boobs only, not the rest.”
There are lots of old tools, including a variety of scythes and brooms, boxes and shelves of plumbing fittings, stacks of doors and windows and a large collection of glass louvres, wooden military ammunition storage boxes, a collection of kerosene lanterns, timber finials off a villa, various floor polishers and some old books of Shakespeare plays and bottles of ink.
Bit by bit, Edgecombe is moving much of the haul to another building he owns.
He might sell some of it, he said, but remains undecided on how that might happen.
“I might take some stuff to car boot sales. They’re fun, quite social,” he said.