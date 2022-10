One person was taken to hospital by ambulance.

One person was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a serious condition following a crash in Stratford on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for Hato Hone St John said one ambulance and an emergency response vehicle were sent to the incident on Warwick Rd, Stratford, just before 3pm.

A bystander said a motorbike was lying on the grass verge beside the road.