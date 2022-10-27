Police plan recruitment events in Taranaki

Senior Sergeant Andrew Russ is encouraging anyone who could be interested in joining the police to come along to the recruitment information sessions.

Taranaki police are holding two recruitment information events to encourage people to join the force.

In New Plymouth an evening session will be held at the East End Surf Lifesaving Club on October 31 from 5pm – 8pm, and in Hāwera on November 1, there’s a session at the Hub from 10am – 1pm.

“Anyone who is thinking about a career in the police should come and check it out,” Senior Sergeant Andrew Russ said.

It was open to people from any background and age, he said.

Police staff with various roles would be on hand to talk about their work, and there would be interesting displays and a sausage sizzle.

“Come and have a look, chat to us and hopefully sign up and join the police whānau,” he said.