Guardians of leafy sanctuary welcome visitors

Kim Robson and Owen Howell are the guardians and gardeners at Saxton Sanctuary, open for the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival from October 28 to November 6.

Taking on a garden with deep roots in the past was a daunting prospect for Kim Robson and Owen Howell.

But both fell for a contoured haven on Saxton Rd, on the outskirts of New Plymouth, although it was Owen who was first smitten.

The couple attended an open home at the 0.6-hectare property in 2019 and Kim says she stood there, open-mouthed at the beauty. “Owen had a transfixed face.”

She told him: “Don’t even go there – it’s too big for us… but it was love at first sight.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Rhododendrons, like this pink specimen, along with deciduous Azalea mollis bushes, abound at Saxton Sanctuary.

In October that year, they moved into the leafy refuge and aptly named it Saxton Sanctuary.

“Afterwards we found out about the history and that’s what caused quite a lot of the insecurity because it had been planted by a well-known gardener,” Kim says.

Originally known as Doune, the garden was named and developed by plantsman Les Taylor.

In 1980, when he and wife Lucy moved on to the property, it was a wasteland that took him a year to clear.

Using shelter belts of she-oaks at the back of the property, Les sculpted a haven for rhododendrons, azaleas, bog plants, maples, roses and airy-leafed trees.

He laid all the winding broken-concrete paths, transformed the bogs into lakes and opened the garden for festivals and, in 1999, Doune was named the best large entry in the Taranaki Garden of the Year awards. Les died in 2010.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Saxton Sanctuary, first developed 42 years ago, is an airy place of never-ending greens and ever-winding paths.

This year, and a few owners on, Saxton Sanctuary is a first-time entry for the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival, on from October 28 to November 6.

The 43 gardens in the annual event are open alongside 79 artists in the Taranaki Arts Trail and 30 properties in the Taranaki Sustainable Backyards Trail.

Kim and Owen provide Airbnb accommodation, so are used to visitors wandering through the garden.

“We love to share it,” Kim says, sitting below the top garden and curvaceous path.

It was a guest who inspired them to put the garden forward for the annual spring event, now in its 35th year.

“A year ago, we had someone staying who was here for the festival and after a week she said, ‘this is one of my favourite gardens’ and that was the impetus to phone (festival manager) Tetsu (Garnett) and enquire whether they would be interested,” Owen says.

“We had been to the festival and knew the standards were high,” Kim says.

They were accepted and have been hard at work – like all the gardeners – to be ready for the festival.

Just a few months after they moved into Saxton Sanctuary, the pandemic hit.

At the time, Owen was working in Waikato for global food packaging company Sealed Air, which invented BubbleWrap: “I’m still working in Hamilton, but this was my bubble.”

Fun fact: BubbleWrap was originally developed in 1957 as a three-dimensional wallpaper.

Owen’s work centres on a special sustainability project for Sealed Air, hoping to make major changes by 2025.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Maple trees in red-bronze and lime-green lean over one of the lakes at Saxton Sanctuary.

Kim completed a year-long course on rongoā (Māori system of healing) through Te Wānanga o Aotearoa and then 2020 arrived bearing the tidings of Covid-19.

The former office administrator did a stint of volunteer work, runs the Airbnb and spends hours in the garden.

“I thought I would get a job after the festival.”

After all, her focus has been on gardening, gardening, gardening, so much so, she now has ‘weed eyes’, meaning she can spot an unwanted plant at a glance.

“It’s an effort to go lay down on the grass and look at the exquisite beauty as a wholeness rather than the individual weeds at your feet.”

Another guest, a Kew Gardens-trained man in his late 70s or early 80s, was extremely complimentary about the garden, which gave the couple a much-needed boost.

“He knew all the botanical names and could tell us bits and pieces about the plants.”

The veteran horticulturalist also taught Owen a lesson on plant identification using Google.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff “We really work with the garden,” says Kim Robson. “We can make mistakes but the garden is very forgiving.”

Fun fact: You can use your smartphone to take a photo of a plant and use the Google app to identify it by tapping the camera icon. The same ID process can be done on computers.

The man from Kew will have taken the same stroll through Saxton Sanctuary as festival visitors, who will find a woodland garden, which flows around the two lakes like a figure 8.

Bluebells also abound beneath camellias, some still in flower, and a Chilean Myrtus luma, with a cinnamon-streaked trunk.

“The thing about the secret garden is the bluebells – when I came here, I thought I want to plant bluebells,” Owen says.

He didn’t need to because they were already there, under the soil, waiting to spring to life.

“The exciting thing about this part of the garden is that at night, we have glowworms.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The many trees create a woodland of dappled light in festival open garden.

Fun fact: Glowworms turn on the glow charm to lure small insects to their long sticky lines and to attract a mate.

The bog garden and lake edges are aglow with golden candelabra primulas and marsh marigolds, interspersed with purple bog irises.

At almost every turn there’s a seat where visitors can rest and breathe in the beauty.

On this day, there’s a gentle thwack, thwack, thwack of a spade working soil.

The noise-maker is Grant Cole, who is digging out native saplings to home to a big block of land on the Waitara River about 5km from the coast, below the Pukerangiora Pā near Waitara.

“Our goal is to plant 1000 trees a year over 10 years,” he says.

Gathering the saplings also helps Kim and Owen keep the garden under control.

“To be honest it was quite overwhelming at first,” Kim says.

“You are floored by the beauty of it and then the reality sets in… Owen was heading off to Hamilton for work and I didn’t know where to start.”

For Owen it was a matter of tackling the garden piece by piece. “You do a bit and see what happens – you can see it’s different from last year,” he says.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A weigela sprinkles pink petals onto the grassy path leading into the main garden at Saxton Sanctuary.

Slowly, the once overgrown garden has been tamed, opened up and tidied. Owen has fixed the dams that help with water flow and trimmed leggy azaleas to provide better vistas.

The sinking broken-concrete paths have been levelled, some with help from New Plymouth Central Lions members, who also built a boardwalk and a bridge.

Kim and Owen paid the service group, which then uses the funds for a community project.

Their own garden project has been helped by gardeners from the past, who have planted hellebores en mass, maples in all shapes and colours, created an azalea amphitheatre (Les) and formed a clivia lane radiant with orange flowers.

Fun Fact: In 1828, Kew Garden botanist John Lindley named the strappy, flame-flowered plant in honour of Lady Charlotte Clive, Duchess of Northumberland – so maybe consider that in terms of pronunciation.

Owen has a power broom to clean the paths, “My first investment was a mulcher and everything we have cut down we have mulched, and it’s gone back on the land.”

“We don’t spray,” Kim adds.

But eradication does happen – with help from Charlie, their eight-year-old black cat.

“He only catches baby bunnies and brings them into our bedroom,” she says.

Not so great when his gifts are presented to the housesitter, who does love the feline.

“He hadn’t brought in a baby bunny for months – and he brought her four in a row. They are quite horrifying; he eats the heads.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A Chilean Myrtus luma, with a cinnamon-streaked trunk, stands tall at the start of the Secret Garden.

Owen, who now works from home, finds the garden a wonderful release. “I go out into the garden for a couple of hours every day. The last month it’s been long days,” he says of his time getting the sanctuary ready for festival visitors.

“The other day we did nine hours,” Kim says. “It’s been all consuming.”

“I love it so much it doesn’t feel like work. It’s just doing gardening – it’s fun,” he says. “It’s getting your fingers in the soil, being with nature, hearing the birds and the frogs.”

He pauses, so we can hear the choir of birds and a fitness class going on up the valley.

“It gives me a tremendous sense of peace. It’s certainly helped with my fitness. I’m 57 and I’m feeling the fittest and most at peace since my childhood.”

Kim, who has overcome her early apprehension about taking over a garden with a past, says she enjoys seeing the tangible difference in area through their hard work. “That helps the contentment that you get.”

Now it’s time for Saxton Sanctuary to shine.

“What I say to people is go into the garden, it loves to be admired,” she says. “It’s an absolute entity in its own right.”

- This story is published as a partnership between the Taranaki Daily News and the arts festival charitable trust TAFT.