Waiwaka lost in Soffe Cup return

After being promoted into the Soffe Cup for the first time since the 2010/11 season, Waiwaka lost to defending champions Rotokere 12-4 on Saturday at home.

Waiwaka tennis captain Nick Creery believes his team deserves to be in Taranaki’s top-flight tennis competition despite losing in the opening round of the competition.

After being promoted into the Soffe Cup for the first time since the 2010/11 season, Waiwaka lost to defending champions Rotokere 12-4 on Saturday at home.

The two clubs played 16 games across the day including men’s and women’s singles and doubles along with combines. The end score combines the number of wins across the various matches.

“Although we lost fairly convincingly and a number of the scores are one sided, we felt we were competitive and played some good tennis against a very strong Rotokere side,” Creery said.

READ MORE:

* Soffe Cup finals race tightens in 2022

* Big serving brothers battle it out in Soffe Cup

* Soffe Cup tennis thrills in Taranaki



In the men’s singles, Waiwaka’s Will Gordon beat Shane Devlin 7-5, 6-2 in the only win in that division. Creery lost to Rotokere number one Will Roberts 6-2, 6-0, Blair Crowley won 6-0, 6-0 against Conrad Heron and Rhys Sutton lost to Ollie Kerr 7-5, 6-0.

In the women’s draw, Viv Benton beat Rotokere’s Becca Smith 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the solitary female win.

Creery said teenager Viv Benton did well in her Soffe Cup debut.

Waiwaka’s top women’s player Trudy Vince lost to Karen Cranston 6-1, 6-1, Renee Webster beat Tania Atkinson 6-2, 7-5 and Juliet Farquhar beat Karen Uhlenberg 6-0, 6-0.

The other Waiwaka wins came in the combines and women’s doubles.

Overall, Creery said the team is pleased with the first venture back in the Soffe Cup.

“An opening round against the defending champions could have gone much works. I think, if nothing else, we proved we deserved to be up there,” he said.

Waiwaka sits one point ahead of Huatoki on the competition ladder after the first round.

In other matches, Okaiawa beat Huatoki in New Plymouth 13-3 and Stratford won 4-0 against Pukekura at home in a rain affected day.

Next weekend sees Okaiawa host Stratford, Rotokere home to Huatoki and Pukekura play Waiwaka.

- This content has been brought to you by Sport News Taranaki