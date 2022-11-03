New Plymouth council admits more work needed to protect district's historic buildings

The former Arcadia Lodge, on the corner of Weymouth and Young streets, New Plymouth, is to be demolished. It has stood since 1904.

New Plymouth District Council has admitted “more work needs to be done” to protect some of the city’s oldest buildings, but said it had to balance that with other priorities.

Last week, contractors erected barriers around the 118-year-old Arcadia Lodge, on the corner of Weymouth and Young streets, in preparation for demolition.

Te Atiawa Iwi Charitable Trust (TAICT) bought the site, also known as Aotea Lodge, for $1.3m in January and is clearing it for housing.

New Plymouth District Council classes Arcadia Lodge as a Category B heritage building.

This means that despite it having “considerable heritage value”, consent is not required for demolition or removal.

The demolition comes only a month after the former Taranaki Education Board Offices, on Liardet St, were pulled down as part of a Te Atiawa housing development. The offices had stood since 1908.

Ivan Bruce, the chairman of Heritage Taranaki, said while he had absolutely no issue with the iwi building homes, the fact such an old property could be demolished without the need for resource consent showed that the council’s district plan was “completely failing” to protect built heritage.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Heritage Taranaki has described the building as "a good and representative example of the types of two-storey villas constructed around New Plymouth during the late-1890s and early-1900s”.

“Heritage protection is totally vital to ensuring these buildings have a chance. Otherwise what's happening throughout New Plymouth is our Victorian and early Edwardian architecture is just being obliterated at the moment. It’s like it didn’t exist.”

Bruce said Heritage Taranaki tried to get more than 100 buildings protected in the 2019 Proposed New Plymouth District Plan hearings but did not succeed.

A New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) spokesperson said: “We agree more work needs to be done in this area; however, it needs to be weighed up with other competing priorities and ratepayer affordability.”

In an emailed statement, Juliet Johnson, NPDC manager planning, said only Category A buildings – those with “great cultural heritage value” were subject to protection rules.

“We currently oversee 103 Category A-listed buildings and items and offer advice and funding to help owners to protect our district’s historic heritage.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The former Taranaki Education Board Offices, on Liardet St, was recently demolished. It was built in 1908.

But Bruce said more than 700 Category B buildings were meant to be reviewed between 1998 and 2019.

“They have dropped them off the new plan. They have no recognition whatsoever.”

Bruce added: “They’ve already had a plan change. They’ve had 20 years to incorporate some of these buildings into it, over which time they have become older, increasingly valuable from a heritage point of view, and more and more of them are being destroyed.

“For them to say they don’t have the time or money to do it, I do understand that, so we wrote the reports for them. We submitted built heritage reports in our 2019 plan submission. The council did not accept the reports.”

Bruce feared for the future of the Barrett St Hospital nurses’ home, which is heritage listed in the proposed district plan.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The old Barrett St hospital site in New Plymouth.

“Barrett St hospital, which is in a far worse condition than Arcadia Lodge, has heritage protection, and that's the only reason that it’s still standing.”

Arcadia Lodge was built in 1904 for Henry Weston, the-then owner of the Taranaki Herald, and was the final home of New Zealand lawyer, judge, and Member of Parliament Thomas Shailer Weston Snr.

In its district plan submission, Heritage Taranaki’s report said the building was a “good and representative example of the types of two-storey villas constructed around New Plymouth during the late-1890s and early-1900s and its exterior form remains much as it was when first constructed”.

Dion Tuuta, pouwhakahaere/chief executive of Te Atiawa, said the Arcadia Lodge site “will provide much-needed housing options for Te Atiawa whānau in a central city location”.

“A decision was made to deconstruct the building as it does not fit with our developmental plans.

“Efforts will be made to salvage as much of the building's heritage features as possible. Its safe deconstruction will then take place.”

Since the 1950s Arcadia Lodge has been used as a private hotel and rest home, and was a bed and breakfast, and backpackers, until 2018, when it was sold.

The last manager of Arcadia Lodge was Glen Bennett, who is now New Plymouth’s MP.

Bennett said he had no comment to make on the demolition.