New Zealand's first offshore wind farm gets under way in Taranaki

Taranaki Regional Council chairperson Charlotte Littlewood, Glen Bennett MP, Stratford mayor Neil Volzke, South Taranaki mayor Phil NIxon, Partnerships director Justine Gilliland, Taranaki Chamber of Commerce CEO Arun Chaudhari, Venture Taranaki’s Anne Probert, Elemental Group director Brett Rogers, and Witt deputy chief executive Allie Hemara-Wahanui at the announcement on Wednesday that New Zealand's first offshore wind farm project is under way.

New Zealand’s first offshore wind farm will be built 22km off the coast of South Taranaki by the end of the decade, the $4billion project’s backers say.

The 65-turbine scheme is the first of four offshore wind projects in three regions – Taranaki, Waikato and Southland – planned by a consortium comprising BlueFloat Energy, Energy Estate and Elemental Group.

The offshore South Taranaki site, to the west of Beach Energy’s Kupe platform, will be just visible from shore in Patea, Ohawe Beach and Opunake on a clear day.

The turbines, fixed to the sea floor, will generate 900 megawatts (MW) of electricity – enough to power nearly 440,000 homes, it was announced in Hāwera on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* 'Really good chance' of $5b offshore wind farm able to supply third of NZ homes

* Hot under collar over Waikato solar farm plans

* The 'goldilocks' region for renewable energy



It came after a High Court ruling on Monday paved the way for four of the largest wind turbines in the country to be built at Kapuni in South Taranaki for a green hydrogen project.

Elemental Group director Brett Rogers said the offshore scheme had huge potential.

Steve Helber/AP The scheme could look similar to these turbines off the coast of Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA.

“In terms of what this delivers for New Zealand, it is like the refrigeration moment, which made it possible to export chilled meat. This is the same level of opportunity.

“The energy sector would then become an export sector, not just an input.”

The project is conservatively estimated to create at least 600 jobs in construction, operations and maintenance and to create further employment opportunities throughout the supply chain.

SUPPLIED A computer-generated image of what the proposed wind farm will look like viewed from Ohawe Beach, South Taranaki, on a clear day.

The proposed site covers approximately 230 square kilometres and sits beyond the 12-mile nautical zone and outside the boundaries of the West Coast North Island Marine Mammal Sanctuary and the sensitive eco-system of the Pātea Reef.

“If all goes well, it will be operating before the end of the decade, and that could come forward,” Rogers said.

Overseas experience showed the first part of the project – including the current feasibility studies – would take four to eight years.

There is currently no New Zealand legislation covering offshore wind farms, but the Government expects to have regulations passed in late 2024, Rogers said.

Construction of the wind farm would likely take two or three years, similar to oil and gas projects.

South Taranaki District Mayor Phil Nixon said Taranaki was again becoming the energy centre of New Zealand, which it had been since the discovery of oil in 1860, and gas at Kapuni in 1959.

SUPPLIED/Stuff A graphic showing the location of the proposed wind farm off the South Taranaki coast. Supplied Elemental Group.

“We have green hydrogen right on our doorstep. There is a wind farm at Waipipi and now offshore wind – this is a really exciting place in our history, making environmentally sustainable energy into our future.”

South Taranaki was chosen for its world-class winds and its proximity to Port Taranaki, allowing easy access during construction and to service the specialised vessels required for installation and maintenance.

It also has a skilled workforce with extensive experience in offshore energy, and transferable skills.

The consortium plans to use local services, people and supplies wherever possible.

Rogers said there was potential for Pātea to become a base for operations and a maintenance base for smaller vessels.

“Subject to community and iwi approval, there are potentially exciting opportunities in terms of in refurbishing the existing wharf, and these are well-paid, permanent jobs.”

Partnerships director Justine Gilliland said developing strong relationships with iwi would be critical.

The consortium was liaising with existing oil and gas operators and other developers, including NZ Super Fund and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, which is also looking to build a 70-turbine, 1GW wind farm in a similar area.

They would be sharing results from studies into environmental studies and other scientific information, to avoid duplicating the same studies with a limited pool of experts to produce them.

Allie Hemara-Wahanui, deputy chief executive of the Western Institue of Technology at Taranaki (Witt), said the long lead-in for the project gave time to train the staff it would need.

“This is a new sector, and it will require a new workforce. As we transition from oil and gas to this new energy, we need people that have that skills set. We need to start taking steps now to start creating that workforce.

“I think for Taranaki this is absolutely exciting for the region. We have had a significant role in oil and gas, and it's not a big leap to transfer across to these new energy sources.”

Taranaki Chamber of Commerce CEO Arun Chaudhary said he was excited about the project.

“We look forward to seeing how the feasibility study goes. It's the first offshore wind farm announced in the country, it's setting the country up for renewables.”