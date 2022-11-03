Taranaki Lotto player wins $20k in Second Division

While 14 players split the division, each netting $14,061, a Taranaki player, and another from Auckland, also took out a Powerball Second Division prize, which boosted their winnings to $20,416.

A Taranaki player scored a slice of Lotto's Second Division prize on Wednesday night.

While 14 players split the division, each netting $14,061, a Taranaki player, and another from Auckland, also took out a Powerball Second Division prize, which boosted their winnings to $20,416.

Tickets sold in Snells Beach and Tauranga scooped First Division, winning $500,000 each.

Powerball wasn't struck and will rollover to Saturday night, with a jackpot of $10 million.