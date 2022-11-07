South Taranaki stage veterans pen their own plays

New playwrights Carole Hosie and Cherol Filbee are both looking forward to the debut of Hosie's play 'Gingernuts' and Filbee's play 'When Harriet Met Sally'.

Two veteran amateur thespians will see plays they have written performed in Hāwera Repertory’s latest show, A Christmas Crack Up.

Cherol Filbee and Carole Hosie have been acting in the society’s shows for years, and now they have become playwrights as well.

Filbee started them off in 2019 with her play Retail Therapy, which she and Hosie took to the annual Norfolk Island drama festival.

“We both got acting awards,” Hosie said.

Then they took the play to Katikati, where they were treated to a great reception and a red carpet was laid on.

After that, Filbee started work on her next play, and was very encouraging when Hosie felt inspired to have a go at writing a comedy of her own.

“I like old people and their sense of humour, and I liked the idea of two women who are complete opposites, the fun we could have with that,” Hosie said.

Initially a 10-minute play, Gingernuts, grew into something more substantial after being workshopped, where people read the lines aloud and more ideas were added.

“The characters on paper become three-dimensional once you have got the character,” Hosie said.

Filbee’s play, When Harriet Met Sally, features Olive, a woman who meets her philandering husband’s current mistress.

It, too, has plenty of laughs, she said.

“The magic is when someone else plays it,” she said. “I watch it, and I think, ‘Did I really write that?’”

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Carole Hosie and Cherol Filbee have each written a short play that will be performed as part of HÄwera Repertory's Christmas Cracker show.

They both enjoy collaborating.

“We have a laugh, we bounce off each other,” Filbee said.

The premieres of their plays will be when A Christmas Crack Up, a production of three one-act plays, opens on November 24 – December 3.

“Repertory has show faith in us, which we appreciate,” Hosie said.

The third play is a Christmas classic, Dinner For One, and is being performed by Stuart and Jenny Perry.

Gingernuts features Hosie with Felicity Willis and Jax Francis, while When Harriet Met Sally features two new actors, Georgie Graham and Greer Gibbs.

Charles Pittams, one of Hāwera Repertory's regular directors, is overseeing all three plays.