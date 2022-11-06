Your place: Taranaki Tū Mai kapa haka

Taranaki Iwi performing with passion at the Taranaki Tū Mai kapa haka event on Sunday.

The region's eight iwi competed in the seventh Taranaki Tū Mai event at the weekend.

Hosted by Ngāti Ruanui, the competition, sometimes called “iwi wars”, began on Friday morning with a pōwhiri at Taiporohenui Marae followed by a wananga in the afternoon.

Also in the afternoon, the games began with iwi teams competing in bowling, croquet, golf, basketball and E-sports.

LISA BURD/Stuff Nataria Winikerei, 14, was part of the Taranaki Iwi group.

Saturday was also a sporting day, with netball, basketball, volleyball, touch, kio rahi, softball and rugby, all held at the Hub.

Then on Sunday, the eight iwi competed in kapa haka.

The biennial event had to be postponed in 2021 but about 2700 people took part this year. Photographer Lisa Burd went along to the kapa haka competition.

LISA BURD/Stuff Albie Tipene performs with gusto.

LISA BURD/Stuff Puna Wano-Bryant was among the performers from Taranaki Iwi.