Taranaki and Shetland Islands' journey to green energy under spotlight

Max Cohen is writing his PhD thesis comparing the transitions of Taranaki and the Shetland Islands from oil and gas to renewable energy.

A Scottish environmental politics expert is in Taranaki to document the region’s transition from oil and gas to green energy, as part of his PhD thesis.

Max Cohen lives in Vancouver where he works at the University of British Columbia, and is studying energy transition in the north of Scotland and the Shetland Islands, and Taranaki.

He is researching how the two regions, both of which have a long history of energy production, are facing some similar challenges as they move away from fossil fuels, and the way they are linked, including through people.

“I became really interested in these different connections, some Scottish people working in oil and gas moved to Australia and New Zealand,” he said.

“I realised not only are there these community connections, the history goes back to the colonial times, there was huge emigration in the 20th century.”

He is in Taranaki to interview people about the region’s energy history, and the transition to green energy including the recently announced offshore wind project off the South Taranaki coast.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Cohen is in Taranaki for the next month talking to people about the region's oil and gas past, and its future.

He’s been gifted the use of a house in Opunake for a month, and wants to meet people who have played an important role in Taranaki’s energy industry in the past and also those involved in the transition to renewables, including wind and hydrogen.

He will then spend the summer as a visiting researcher and giving lectures at Massey University in Wellington. He then has another month in New Zealand before returning home to Vancouver.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Cohen is keen to hear from people who can tell him about the region's oil and gas industries.

The project aligns with other work underway as part of the UBC’s Centre for Climate Justice, and one of its programmes is collecting community stories of the Just Transition process, he said.

Cohen grew up in Glasgow and studied at the University of St Andrews, before completing an MA in anthropology at Oxford. His PhD is on environmental politics.

He has just spent two months in Shetland, which is a 12-hour long, choppy boat ride from the UK mainland.

An average time to complete a PhD is six years, but he is hoping to finish his in five years, and has already been working on it for three years.