Roadworks under way in Tangahoe valley

15:57, Nov 08 2022
Drivers are asked to comply with speed limits to protect road workers’ safety during the job.
Scott Hammond
Work has begun to repair and upgrade State Highway 3 at Tangahoe, seven kilometres south of Hāwera.

The road is being reduced to a single lane under traffic light control after heavy rainfall caused an underslip on the southbound route in September, a statement from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

Crews will be on site for ten to twelve weeks to complete the repairs, which include the installation of a retaining wall and guardrails.

Motorists are asked to take extra care and comply with the temporary speed limits.

 