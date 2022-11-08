Roadworks under way in Tangahoe valley

Drivers are asked to comply with speed limits to protect road workers’ safety during the job.

Work has begun to repair and upgrade State Highway 3 at Tangahoe, seven kilometres south of Hāwera.

The road is being reduced to a single lane under traffic light control after heavy rainfall caused an underslip on the southbound route in September, a statement from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

Crews will be on site for ten to twelve weeks to complete the repairs, which include the installation of a retaining wall and guardrails.

