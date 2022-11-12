Cyclist dies following crash in New Plymouth

A man hs died following a crash in central New Plymouth on Thursday.

A cyclist injured in an inner city crash in New Plymouth on Thursday has died.

The man was critically injured in a crash on Thursday involving a car and his bicycle on Gover Street, New Plymouth.

Police responded to the incident about 12.30pm on Thursday and a police spokesperson said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

The cyclist was initially transported to Taranaki Base Hospital in a critical condition and later flown to Wellington Regional Hospital.

Emergency services were called to Gover St around 12.45pm following the accident, which saw traffic diverted around the central business district.