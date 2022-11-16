Family without power for seven weeks after botched hot water heater job

After their landlord Kāinga Ora botched a hot water cylinder replacement, a New Plymouth family were landed with a $6000 power bill they couldn't pay.

A New Plymouth family lived without electricity for weeks after landlord Kāinga Ora botched a hot water cylinder replacement, leaving them with a $6000 power bill they couldn't pay.

Shaun Fendley and his partner Latoya Atkinson said they tried to get help from Kāinga Ora multiple times by email and phone calls during the seven weeks with no power, but were not able to get anyone to sort it out.

Stuck in an often freezing house, forced to wash their clothes in the bath, unable to have a shower and desperate to be heard, Fendley contacted Stuff on Friday.

“I’m sick of waiting,” he said. “I do 10 hours a day at work, especially when it was getting dark earlier, I’d have two hours after work before it was dark. It is very depressing,” he said.

“I was worried we were going to go through Christmas without power.”

Fendley was even contemplating a year without power, while he saved the money to pay the bill.

Then everything changed. Following Stuff inquiries about the family’s case, Kāinga Ora met with Latoya on Monday and agreed to pay $5000 of the bill and get the power restored.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The couple’s teenage daughters and their friends got used to making coffee on the small gas cooker the family used for seven weeks while they had no power.

“Latoya messaged me about half past four to say the lights were on. I left work right away, and we went grocery shopping and loaded up the fridge because we'd had no food in the house,” Fendley said.

“I was so excited last night, I didn’t even have dinner, I didn’t feel like eating, I was so happy, it was a great feeling.”

The problems started months ago when Kāinga Ora had their gas hot water cylinder replaced with a high pressure electric cylinder.

But Fendley claimed the plumbing wasn’t suitable for a high pressure connection and over the following months taps in the kitchen and pipes in the laundry burst.

Although these were fixed, the family didn’t realise there was a constant stream of steaming hot water escaping from under the new cylinder.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The family washed their clothes in the bath while they had no electricity.

Their hot water caused the back door to swell so much it wouldn't shut, and the house was freezing.

The family had blamed damp patches on the hallway floor on a leaking roof, he said.

“When the floor started getting wet, we assumed it was part of that, we didn’t realise the hot water cylinder was leaking.”

When the wall lining got so sodden it broke away, they discovered how much water had been leaking.

Kāinga Ora had the leaks fixed and the wall lining repaired, but the couple were left with the enormous power bill.

“The reason we got a big power bill is because of the job that was badly done,” Fendley said.

“It’s not our fault. We have been here for 16 years, and we have never had issues with our power bills, we always pay for our power. It just spiked. You don't just spend up to $6000.”

While the power was off the family cooked on a portable gas stove in their lounge, with chilly bins for milk and other perishables.

“I have to buy a bag of ice every day. It's quite financially difficult too, you can’t store anything and our meals are very, very basic; sausages and bread, and instant noodles,” he said.

“We don't get to watch TV, we can't wash our clothes, we have to drive up the road [to a friend’s house] to have a shower.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The family dog has eczema, but they have been unable to bathe him as they had no hot water.

It was so grim their teenage daughters, 14 and 17, both went and stayed with friends much of the time.

In a statement, Graeme Broderick, Kainga Ora regional director for Taranaki, Manawatū and Whanganui, said he had apologised to the family.

He said the agency did not respond quickly or thoroughly enough.

“In circumstances like these, our customers should not be without power, and we should have done better to support our customers ... this does not meet the expectations or processes we have in place for how we would respond to a situation like this.”

The agency had paid the power arrears for the time since the issues with the cylinder began, and was now having an urgent full assessment of the home done to remedy any outstanding work as quickly as possible, he said.