Violence ends Taranaki boxing event, with hundreds evacuated from venue

A brawl broke out at the Hāwera Rumble fight night event on Saturday. There had been no trouble earlier in the night.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from a boxing fight night in South Taranaki after a brawl erupted between two groups in the audience and police shut the event down.

Hāwera Rumble promoter James Langton said people from two corporate tables had begun fighting with each other outside the venue, the town’s TSB Hub, and the disorder spread indoors.

Police arrived to break up the fight, and the crowd of around 700 was evacuated about 9pm when the fire alarm was activated.

Social media reports described multiple brawl participants as “bloodied and bruised”.

It understood that Hāwera police called for reinforcements from New Plymouth, an hour’s drive away, and several people were pepper sprayed during the brawl, but the police communications team could not confirm this.

An emailed reply to Stuff questions said police were called to “reports of a disorder, but they were not aware of any injuries or arrests relating to this”.

SIMONNE TEPAERU KAINUKU YOUNG/Supplied About 700 people attended the event, which police had to shut about halfway through the programme.

Langton, of Opunake, said “a few immature people” had ruined the event for everyone else.

Six of the fights had to be abandoned.

“I’m very disappointed for the fighters that have put eight to 10 weeks work into training. Every one of them has trained really hard to get that moment in time in the ring. I feel really sad for them,” he said.

The event was shut down when the programme of fights was about halfway through.

A recess had been called so the judges, referees, security team members and Māori wardens could have some refreshments, he said.

“Things were going really well, the standard of corporate fights was outstanding, some of the best corporate fights I have seen, then out of nowhere this incident popped up.”

Langton did not see the fight begin as he had been out the back talking to his boxers, he said.

“I’m very disappointed with their behaviour. This fight between people from two corporate tables ruined it for everyone.

“It honestly came out of the blue. I hadn't seen any intoxicated people, everything was flowing according to plan, but it came out of nowhere.”

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF/Stuff Promoter James Langton said “a few immature people” had ruined the event for everyone else.

Corporate tables at the event were priced at $1600 and general admission was $50.

Langton said he had been to hundreds of corporate fighting events and had never seen anything like this.

“This is the first time this has ever happened, and this is what I do, I am a fighter, and I go to corporate fighting events.”

He praised the police for taking action to close the event.

“It was a good call by the police. It was the right decision to make. All the feedback I have had is that this group of people ruined it for everyone.”

Langton said he would consider staging another event so the fighters who missed their bouts could have their matches, but it would not be held in Hāwera.

“They’ll be even more disappointed today reflecting on what happened, having their moment taken away from them by a few idiots ruining it for everyone,” he said.

“You can feel the emotion leading into the fight. Sometimes, you’re battling two fears: one in your own mind just to get into the ring and do it, and the other is in the ring. It’s hard to explain unless you have been in a fight.”

Simonne Tepaeru Kainuku Young, of Hāwera, said she hoped Langton would not let the one event that had gone wrong spoil future plans.

She was seated at a corporate table and had been looking forward to seeing her son, Vincent Apera, in his first ever fight.

“I was really disappointed for all the fighters including him, training for all those months, I just hope they can finish it off. I won't be disappointed if they can do it again, I think there’s a glimmer of hope.

“This was a really big deal for Hāwera. I loved it, the setup was fantastic, I know something went wrong, but I think people forget how phenomenal it was up to that point.”