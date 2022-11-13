Paritutu finish third in New Zealand men’s interclub bowls

Paritutu finished in third position in the New Zealand men’s interclub bowls event at Browns Bay, North Shore, on Sunday.

The New Plymouth club, endeavouring to replicate its 1991 triumph when the event was first introduced, put in a respectable showing, winning three and drawing one of its five matches against the other regional winners from around the country.

Elmwood Park (Christchurch) repeated its 2021 victory. It won four and a half matches – the draw being against Paritutu – with the decisive victory being against the previously unbeaten Manurewa in the final round.

Paritutu opened with a 2-1 win over Hastings, before it drew with Elmwood Park. Paritutu’s pair of Daryl Read and Hamish Kape, which finished with three wins and one draw overall, posted a resounding 17-9 win over Stephen Ditfort and Gary Lawson.

Adam Collins’ four of Don Christensen, Rodger Hassall and Aidan Zittersteijn drew 13-all with Lance Pascoe’s quartet. Paritutu in fact led by two shots playing the last end, and both skips produced big bowls on that head, with Pascoe doing enough to draw the game.

Paritutu then fell 2-1 to Manurewa, with only the Collins four winning.

On Sunday Paritutu beat both Birkenhead and Alexandra by 2.5-0.5 scorelines. After losing all three on Saturday, Goodin easily accounted for two past Dominion singles winners, Tony Grantham and Shaun Scott, on Sunday.

Collins’ four finished the weekend unbeaten with three wins and two draws.

Back on the local scene, Paritutu made it back-to-back victories in both divisions of the Vospers-sponsored women’s interclub event on Saturday.

In the first division, at West End, Paritutu finished with 22 points, two clear of West End. Fitzroy were third on 14.

Heading into the final two rounds on Saturday, Paritutu held a two-game advantage over West End. Paritutu’s four of Jackie Moeahu, Barbara Harvey, Bridget Fletcher and Gale Fache fell to New Plymouth 16-8.

That reduced the margin to one game.

In the last round, Kileigh Barber made it two-straight wins for the day in the singles for Paritutu, but Cathy Andrews and Heather Johns lost their unbeaten record in the pairs. Fache’s side, though, responded with a win.

That left West End needing to win all three matches. Singles player Susan Cottam collected her fourth victory from the five-round competition, a record matched by Janice Ropitini’s four. But Patricia Hansen and Trish Howard lost in the pairs, leaving the title to Paritutu.

Meanwhile, at Stratford-Avon in the second division, the two city clubs squared off in the final. Paritutu won all three matches over West End to take that title once again.