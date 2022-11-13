Did you hear the people sing? Massed choirs serenade New Plymouth

The finale of Taranaki Sings saw 200 voices raised on Puke Ariki Landing

The heart of New Plymouth was alive with the sound of music on Sunday as 200 people joined voices for Taranaki Sings.

Seven choirs performed in three separate spots around the city centre, then came together on the steps outside Puke Ariki for the grand finale.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Julian Raphael, creative lead for Taranaki Sings, leads two choirs at the Huatoki Plaza.

The singers came from local choirs Ars Nova, City Sounds, Living Harmony, Taranaki Male Choir, Taranaki Singing Venture, Taranaki Children’s Choir and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Pi’ipi’inga Kākano Mai i Rangiātea.

Taranaki Sings producer Amy Mansfield said organisers were thrilled with the success of the event.

“It was fantastic, we are absolutely over the moon. It was a carefree, joyous moment in time over three hours. Everyone is really happy.”

She said they would love to do it again in future.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Singers young and old from seven choirs took part in Taranaki Sings

“It is a very repeatable event, why would you not want to do something so cool again?”

The event was part of Spiegel Fest, and artistic director Megan Brown said the songs celebrated people and place.

“The connection Taranaki people feel to the maunga, the sea, the rivers and the city - this is what grounds us and drives us, and Taranaki Sings has afforded an opportunity for us to express this through words and music. It’s a beautiful project that unites singers and our community in time and place.”

The event had been postponed on Saturday due to morning rain, but the weather was clear in time yesterday.