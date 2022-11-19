Banking not made simple for 97-year-old man in rural Taranaki town

When Bruce Moss needed to cash a cheque he found out the hard way it isn’t as easy as it used to be.

Bruce Moss remembers having lunch with the man who installed the BNZ’s first computers.

But now, after struggling to get the bank to deal with a simple old-fashioned cheque, he thinks technology has gone too far.

He wants banks to make it easier for customers who have mobility issues or are not tech-savvy.

Moss, now 97, was a teenager in the 1940s.

READ MORE:

* Loss of BNZ bank branch is 'disappointing', Taranaki town mayor says

* BNZ to close 38 bank branches

* 'I've had a bloody interesting life': Kiwi war photographer reflects on a lifetime behind the lens



“My father was the head of the BNZ bank, he had his own entrance at the BNZ chambers in Wellington,” he said.

“I was still living at home, and I remember my father bringing him home for lunch, saying, ‘This is the man who is going to introduce computers to the bank.’ He was this weirdo-looking computer nerd, but he was a genius with computers.”

Ironically, the success of those computers, and the progress they started towards online banking, is now making life difficult for Moss, who lives in a retirement village in Stratford and no longer drives.

He still banks with the BNZ, which uses the slogan: Banking made simple.

Since the bank closed its Stratford branch last year, Moss does his banking online, but recently had a terrible time trying to access a tax refund from Canada.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Photographer Bruce Moss, 97, spent decades travelling the world capturing everything from wars to royal tours.

He gets a Canadian pension, as he spent most of his working life there, and although this is direct credited, the tax refund came in a cheque.

But banks don't accept cheques any more.

Nate McKinnon/RNZ BNZ uses the slogan “Banking made simple”.

After “numerous” phone calls to the bank’s 0800 number, Moss was advised to talk to his branch, which happens to be in New Plymouth, an expedition that at his age requires careful planning.

“I get the scooter plugged in and charged, and if it’s fine I can get to the bus stop in 30 minutes,” he said.

The 45-minute ride to New Plymouth is a free service for pensioners, although navigating the steps to get on and off the bus is challenging.

“You climb a mountain to get on, by the time you've climbed up, you’re in a total state of exhaustion.

“Then you get to town, get off the bus, and you walk down to the BNZ. It’s an effort, but you go inside and find there are no chairs, just a couple of stools. People of age do not sit on stools in case they topple.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Moss says getting on and off buses leaves him exhausted.

The effort of getting there on his first visit was so overwhelming, Moss was “on the point of keeling over” and said the bank staff offered to call an ambulance.

And it took a second trip before they were able to process the application to have his money credited.

Moss said the banks needed to make it easier for customers who have mobility issues or are not tech-savvy, to do their banking.

“One alternative could be for someone to come to the library once a week to see people,” he said.

“As it is, it’s not banking made easier, it’s impossible.”

In a statement, BNZ head of Taranaki/Whanganui, Marcus Mcleod said the bank had a dedicated phone support team who offer a specialised service for customers in the 70-plus group who are unable to use online banking.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff A banking hub opened in the Opunake library in 2020 offering services from ANZ, ASB, BNZ, Kiwibank, TSB and Westpac. This service has been extended to end of 2023.

BNZ was also part of a 12-month trial with six banks of regional banking hubs in four towns around New Zealand: Opunake, Twizel, Martinborough, and Stoke, which was expanded and extended in August until the end of 2023.

The hubs include a Smart ATM, cash change services, a concierge, private meeting rooms and an employee from each bank on site for a few hours on separate weekdays.

A service where bank customers will be able to book a meeting with a person from their bank at set times during the week will begin in the next few weeks, New Zealand Bankers’ Association chief executive Roger Beaumont said.

And four new baking hubs are proposed for Whangamatā, Ōpōtiki, Tūrangi and Waimate.

In a statement, Beaumont said the trial does not include Stratford, as it still has a TSB Bank branch.

"The hubs trial is designed for small communities that no longer support bank branches due to lack of customer demand, or never had them. Stratford still has a bank branch.

“Locals who prefer face to face banking may wish to consider switching to that bank. Switching is easy and quick, with the new bank taking care of everything, including transferring across any recurring payments.”