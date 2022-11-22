Cruise ship's visit to Taranaki cancelled due to weather, tide conditions

The Seabourn Odyssey will not be berthing at Port Taranaki this week but is scheduled to be back in March next year. (file photo)

An incoming storm has forced the cancellation of cruise ship Seabourn Odyssey’s visit to Taranaki on Thursday.

In an emailed statement, Port Taranaki chief executive Simon Craddock said a low pressure system was expected to produce wind and swell conditions that would make it impossible for ships to remain safely in the harbour.

As a result, the decision has been made for Seabourn Odyssey to bypass Taranaki on this occasion, he said.

The MetService forecast for New Plymouth on Thursday is for showers, with possible thunderstorms and hail and strong westerlies. Waves of up to 3.6 metres are also expected.

The 198 metre-long ship carries 450 passengers and was to be the first cruise ship to visit Taranaki since the Azamara Journey in February 2020.

It was due to arrive at 8am Thursday, with buses to take passengers into New Plymouth for the day before departing at 6pm.

“Unfortunately it’s one of those things that’s out of our control. Safety is our main concern – the safety of the vessel and her passengers and crew,” Craddock said.

“We were really looking forward to this visit, so it’s very disappointing for all involved – the port, tour operators, the retail and hospitality businesses in Taranaki, our organisational partners and, no doubt, the passengers, who would have been looking forward to discovering our great region,” he said.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Ovation of the Seas was welcomed into Wellington on Tuesday morning

Because of its west coast location, Port Taranaki is exposed to long period wave (LPW) events and strong winds, Craddock said.

To manage this, the port deploys additional ship’s lines and a dynamic mooring system known as ShoreTension. However, during more serious events, it is necessary to send vessels out of the port.

“Unfortunately, the present forecast shows a LPW climate in the harbour that exceeds our ability to manage through the use of ShoreTension,” Craddock said.

“The vessel is scheduled to make another visit to Taranaki in early March, so we look forward to welcoming Seabourn Odyssey to the region then.”

Other ships to visit the region this season are the Europa 2 on January 26, and Island Princess in mid-February.