New Hāwera club home to many ju-jitsu champions

Quinn Shaw (in pink) and Adalyn Quintus wrestle for control during a practise bout at the South Taranaki Martial Arts Club.

A group of South Taranaki youngsters learning ju-jitsu have ended their first year of competition with their club ranked second out of 129 around the country.

The South Taranaki Martial Arts Club has 80 children aged from 5 to 16, and head coach Justin Shaw is thrilled with their progress.

“This year has truly been a Cinderella story for our team,” he said. “We’ve got multiple national champions, North and South Island champions, and two of our students even managed to win the National circuit [in their class].

“For a small town academy like ours to have such success is just unheard of.”

Ju-jitsu combines the techniques of wrestling and taekwondo, and focuses on controlling the opponent, rather than striking them.

Shaw trained and competed in kick-boxing and taekwondo for 18 years before switching to ju-jitsu and starting the club in Hāwera, initially just for adults, with the children’s sessions added later.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The younger members of the South Taranaki Martial Arts Club have had a very successful year.

His son, Ollie, managed to end the season with 27 wins and five losses, with 22 of those wins coming in a row. He was the winner of his section of the NZ grappler national circuit out of 114 other children.

Fellow club member Hazel Reynolds came first out of 62 in her division of the NZ grappling circuit.

Both had also become North island and South Island champions.

“Both these athletes showed that consistency was key and led them to win multiple events,” Shaw said.

“It’s one thing to do it as a club, but to have individuals so consistent and achieving this high is awesome.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Elijah Lasike and Huxley Hikaka greet each other during a ju-jitsu training session at the South Taranaki Martial Arts Club.

Club members had been to 12 events during the year, which was a huge commitment for their families, and they had been helped with generous sponsorship from various businesses in the community, he said.

The sport is growing rapidly, and the last event had 800 competitors, Shaw added.