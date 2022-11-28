Massive demand for Hawera's biggest-ever residential development

Project manager Scott Bicknall and Joe Ingram, managing director of Graham Harris Ltd, at the new Longview Estate development in Hāwera.

The biggest residential subdivision ever built in Hāwera is selling well despite worsening economic conditions.

Already, 46 sections have been sold in the first stage of the Longview development, which could see 250 new homes built in five stages over the next seven years.

“This is the first development of this size for Hāwera, and all the sections have sold in six to eight months, which shows the demand,” project manager Scott Bicknell, of property development company Veros, said.

A gathering of people involved in the project was held on November 18 to celebrate the South Taranaki District Council issued 223/224certification for Stage 1B/A, which means the roads, services and landform have all been constructed in compliance with the resource consent.

The Longview land, on the northern outskirts of Hāwera is owned by Panda Developments, whose directors are long-time Hāwera locals Paul and Brenda Schrader.

It will have five streets with parking bays, trees and ornamental street lights, wide footpaths and a main avenue running through the middle. There will be cycle and pedestrian links to the town, Mason Rd and Wybourne Rd.

SUPPLIED/Veros Longview is a new residential neighbourhood taking shape on the northern outskirts of HÄwera.

The work on the first stage had gone on despite the very wet weather over the past few months, and the delays associated with Covid, Bicknall said.

“We were able to crack on before inflation went mental.”

Managing director Joe Ingram of the lead civil works contractor Graham Harris Ltd said he could not recall anything of this size happening so quickly.

“We had a reasonably tight timeframe, but we rather like a challenge.

“There were a few wet days when the boys were slogging it out in deep trenches in the rain and wind,” he said.

“Some days we had in excess of 16 or 18 people here working in different areas, we haven't often experienced that volume of people in one go, but it needed to happen.”

The South Taranaki District Council upgraded the water main on Turuturu Rd in 2021, which benefitted existing residents with better pressure, as well as catering for the new properties.

In general, Taranaki seemed to be holding up better than other areas as economic conditions got tougher, Bicknall said.

“We are still getting inquiries, although it has slowed, but it's better here than other places we are involved in.”

The new homes were being built for buyers from around Taranaki and some from regions further south.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Scott Bicknall and Joe Ingram are very happy with progress at Longview.

Local buyers were showing more interest now the subdivision was underway, and they could see it, he said.

Sections are on the market from $194,000, and there were also house and land packages being marketed by five builders.

“There are buyers paying $680,000 for a four-bedroom house and land package, and one purchaser recently was looking at getting a section and a home built in the development for $500,000.”

Work on stage one would be their focus until Christmas, with the next stage likely to start in the new year.

“We are taking this in bite sized chunks.”