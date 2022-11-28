Relay For Life goes live again in Taranaki

Taranaki Cancer Society's Relay For Life was last held "live" in 2021, but is back on again this year, after a year when it was done on line.

The Taranaki Cancer Society is getting ready to hold its annual Relay For Life fundraiser in March 2023, after last year’s event was held online due to Covid restrictions.

Society fundraising and events co-ordinator Lisa Grigg has urged people to get a team together and begin collecting donations and sponsorship.

Taranaki Relay for Life is on March 25 at the TET Stadium and Events Centre in Inglewood from 10.30am – 10.30pm.

People could also take part in the Relay Your Way online format if they preferred, she said.

The event celebrates cancer survivors and carers and raises awareness and funds for the Cancer Society.

For more information visit https://www.relayforlife.org.nz/taranaki