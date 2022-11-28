New Plymouth Lotto winner could buy all the homes for sale in the suburb where $24m winning ticket was sold

Taranaki’s $24m Lotto winner is yet to be revealed. But here’s how they could spend their winnings.

The country’s latest Lotto winner could buy all the properties currently for sale in the New Plymouth suburb where the winning ticket was sold and still have some money leftover.

One lucky player, who bought their ticket from Bell Block Supermarket, won $24m in Saturday’s draw.

Using asking prices and estimates from homes.co.nz, the cost to purchase the 17 properties is around $18,344,000 – leaving the winner with $5,656,000 left over.

The cheapest house on offer in the area is two-bedroom brick unit on Parklands Ave, which is going for offers over $479,000.

And the most expensive house currently on offer in the suburb is on the same street and is a brand new, three-bedroom home asking for buyer enquiries over $1.1m.

./Stuff Harchand Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, and Jassi Singh from the Bell Block Supermarket are excited about selling a winning ticket. Jassi is hopeful the winner is the woman who promised him a date in Dubai.

After buying up Bell Block, the winner could then use the remaining money (and a small loan) to buy one of the most expensive homes on the market in Taranaki – a house in the Tapuae Estate with an asking price of $5,750,000.

MCK Photography This property in the Tapuae Estate is one of the most expensive houses on the market in Taranaki and could easily be purchased by the country’s newest Lotto winner.

While no-one has claimed the win yet Jassi Singh, a worker at the supermarket where the ticket was sold, knows exactly who he hopes the winner is.

Singh was busy selling tickets on Saturday when someone said “if I win the 24 million I'm taking you on a date”.

“And I'm like, ‘Oh, wow, where are we going?’ (and they said) ‘We're going to Dubai to a Michelin-star restaurant’, so if that lady's the winner she needs to come and see me,” Singh said on Sunday.

SUPPLIED The Royal Bridge Suite can cost upward of $30,000 a night.

So how much would that date cost? About 1% of the winner’s new-found fortune, or around 2% if you include $100,000 each in spending money, which if you’ve got $24m you just might do.

First class flights from Auckland to Dubai with Emirates will set the winner back $31,298 return.

Seven nights in the Royal Bridge Suite at the Atlantis The Palm – one of Dubai’s most expensive hotels - will cost upwards of $30,000 a night. So that’s $210,000 in accommodation.

Then there’s the dinner. A three-course meal at Stay by Yannick Alleno, one of Dubai's two-star Michelin restaurants is around $1000 for two and would see Singh and his date dining on a lobster appetiser and steak for the main.