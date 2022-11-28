All the Taranaki Christmas parades and markets yet to come

New Plymouth’s Christmas Parade on Saturday was a huge event with thousands of families lining the main street through the city for 30 minutes of fun.

It seemed like there was every person and their dog at New Plymouth’s Lions Christmas Parade on Saturday.

A lucky break in the shifty spring weather had a decent dry patch for the crowds to congregate without getting wet.

But if you missed the Christmas fun, don’t worry, as there are others to come.

Stratford Christmas Parade will take over Broadway from 5.30pm on Friday and on Saturday December 3 there’s Bell Block and District Lions Christmas parade and market day from 3.00pm at Bell Block Cr.

On Saturday, December 10, the Inglewood Lions Christmas parade kicks into gear at 12noon, with the parade starting from the railway yard.

Further south on the same day is the Hāwera Christmas Parade and Street Festival. This event is scheduled for 9am-2pm on Camberwell Rd, with the parade kicking off at 1pm.

On Friday December 16 the Christmas spirit will be in the air at the Waitara Christmas Market at Whai Tapuwae nō rongo (Waitara Sports Hub) on Princess St, Clifton Park, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.