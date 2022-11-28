Inglewood swimmer Monique Wieruszowski is making waves

Inglewood High School student Monique Wieruszowski is making waves in the world of competitive swimming.

Remember the name Monique Wieruszowski in swimming circles.

The 15-year-old Inglewood High School student is already making waves in the pool after winning the 50-metre open breaststroke title at the 2022 New Zealand Short Court Swimming Championships in Auckland in August.

Wieruszowski won the race with a time of 31.40 seconds, 0.71 ahead of 19-year-old MacKenzie Brears, of Pukekohe.

“It was such of a dream of mine,” Wieruszowski, who was born in South Africa and moved to Taranaki in 2019, said.

“At first I couldn’t believe it; I definitely knew that I could do it, but it was quite surprised I did it.”

She only realised she had won the race officially when she jumped out of the pool and was told.

“I did know, but it didn’t feel real, it didn’t feel like I actually won.”

The open title was one of three titles for Wieruszowski during the championships.

These included an under-15 50m breaststroke win and a 100m breaststroke victory in the under 15 division.

Wieruszowski was faster in the open race knowing she was up against stiff opposition.

Her name already features heavily on the Aquabladz Swimming Club’s honours board at the Methanex Bell Block Aquatic Centre, where she has won under 13, 14 and 15 age group national breaststroke titles since 2020.

Wieruszowski’s form is no surprise, given she is coached by Taranaki’s Sue Southgate, whose resume includes helping Olympian Zac Reid to a personal best, breaking his own New Zealand record in the 800 metres and qualifying for the world championships in the process.

With Southgate’s imminent retirement, Wieruszowski is getting the most out of her before representing New Zealand in the Australian Swimming Championships in early December.

Wieruszowski will race in the 200m, 100m and 50m breaststroke meets in the open and age group categories.

A rigorous training programme continues as she builds towards the event.

This includes using the Methanex Bell Block Aquatic Centre, which Wieruszowski said is perfect for her preparation leading up to larger events.

“I feel like the way the pool is, it helps me and makes me better.”

Mum Chriz is proud of what her daughter has achieved at such a young age.

“She’s doing really good, not just in the pool but academically as well. We can’t stop talking about her achievements,” Chriz, who recently became a New Zealand citizen, said.

With plenty of events on the horizon for Wieruszowski this summer, there is a significant one she has her eye on in two years.

“I’m definitely aiming for the 2024 Olympics.”

